Why Mom Accused of Cutting Baby from Daughter's Belly, Killing Her, Thinks She Should Be Released

Wexford County Sheriff's Office/Missaukee County Sheriff's Office

The judge denied her request, as the victim's mother and stepfather are accused of taking her into the woods, stabbing her and cutting the baby out of her stomach -- killing both -- in a grisly act prosecutors describe as "evil personified."

A woman accused of the gruesome murder and mutilation of her pregnant daughter has asked to be released from jail after the horrifying allegations.

Both Courtney Bartholomew, 40, and husband Bradly Bartholomew, 47, were arraigned earlier this week on charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, torture, assault on a pregnant person causing miscarriage/stillbirth, unlawful imprisonment, conspiracy, and removal of a dead body. The victim is 22-year-old Rebecca Park, Courtney's daughter and Bradly's stepdaughter, who prosecutors say was found dead with her baby cut out of her body.

While both Bartholomews had bond denied, Courtney asked for the judge to reconsider that decision in court on Wednesday, according to MLive. Per reports, she and her attorney "cited the woman’s unidentified medical ailments and her need to care for her 14-year-old son as reasons" for her release pending the resolution of the case.

"I just need to be able to take care of him," Bartholomew reportedly said, adding, "I'm the only one that has custody of him" -- while also allegedly offering to help prosecutors with their case against her husband. Prosecutors, however, weren't having it, calling her a flight risk.

"While I understand there are some health conditions and the concern for a minor child, the fact remains that Miss Bartholomew is, I find, a flight risk and a danger to the community so I will continue to hold her without bond," said the judge, agreeing with prosecutors.

According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General, it's alleged the couple "lured" her biological daughter Park -- who was placed into custody of an adoptive family as a baby -- to their home.

Park was around 38 weeks pregnant at the time, per the release.

"The couple then allegedly tortured Park in an attempt to remove the unborn infant, resulting in the death of both," states the release.

Her remains were later found in Manistee National Forest on November 25; the baby's remains have not been recovered.

"This is a case of premeditated torture and murder," Wexford County Prosecutor Johanna Carey said in court this week. "These two individuals created a plan, conducted research. Mr. Bartholomew brought Rebecca to their home, forced her into another vehicle and took her into the woods where they stabbed her, forced her to lie on the ground while they cut her baby out, ultimately caused her death and the death of the baby."

"This is frankly evil personified," she added.