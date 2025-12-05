Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Daughter Calls Him a 'Ho' In RHOBH Premiere

Instagram/Getty

Kyle and her daughters talk about seeing photos of Mauricio out with other women, with daughter Sophia saying he's doing "the absolute most" and Portia branding him a "ho" for his behavior.

Mauricio Umansky's bachelor behavior is landing him in hot water with his kids.

On Thursday's Season 15 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, star Kyle Richards was seen having a conversation with her four daughters -- Portia, 17, Sophia, 25, Alexia, 29, and Farrah, 37 -- about her estranged husband's PDA with other women since their split. Portia, Sophia and Alexia are all Mauricio's children, while Farrah is Kyle's daughter from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Setting the scene for viewers, Kyle explained that Mo is now renting a house after moving out of his "bachelor pad" condo. She also said that while Portia spends nights there sometimes, it's "not so much" for Sophia.

As the four girls showed up to their mom's home, they all began to talk about Alexia's then-upcoming wedding, with the daughters saying neither Mauricio or Kyle could bring dates. This prompted Kyle to ask what they would do if their father showed up with another woman.

"Literally kill him," quipped Sophia. "Last night there were paparazzi pictures of him with some girl at the valet. I texted him and I was like, 'You are doing the absolute most, tone it down.' He was like, I' thought we were private.' At the valet? You thought you were private at the valet?!"

In a confessional, Kyle admitted that when she first saw photos of Mo with another woman, "it was shocking, I was taken aback." Viewers, of course, saw that play out on Season 14, after he was spotted kissing someone in Greece. Now, said Richards, she's "a little desensitized ... unfortunately," as it's happened so often.

"Of course he's allowed to do what he wants and I know he's not doing that to hurt me. I just wish he would be a little more discreet," she added.

She then asked the girls if any of their friends ever mention the pictures to them.

"I'll say to my friends, like, 'My dad is being a ho,'" Portia replied, bluntly, as all the women started to laugh.

"Do you say it because you have a feeling they know anyways, so you'd rather get it over with and put it out there that you know?" asked Kyle, as Portia admitted that, when her parents first split, she was "very closed off about it," but has since come around.

"I was like pretending that it didn't happen. But after talking to my therapist I've learned to talk about the hard tings, which was like impossible for me before. Now I just show them, like, whatever," she added, impressing her sisters and her mother.

In a confessional, Kyle added, "Portia being the youngest, she'll have her moments when she breaks down and it just kills me. Now, Portia's 17 and they all have something to say and they all have very strong opinions and they're all alpha females. Sorry Mo!"

Portia said she's not afraid to "say anything to dad, honestly" -- as Kyle jokingly concluded, "Yeah, we will f--king check you! Don't make us check you!"