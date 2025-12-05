Meghan McCain Blasts Tucker Carlson After She's Repeatedly Called 'Fat' on His Podcast

Getty

After Carlson's podcast guest continuously referred to McCain as "fat," and even called her an "ostentatious f-g hag," McCain -- who is pregnant with her third child -- slammed the conservative pundit on social media, and his "meanness to women and hypocrisy."

Meghan McCain is calling out Tucker Carlson after a guest on his podcast repeatedly described her as "fat."

On Thursday, the conservative commentator took to X to slam Carlson following Wednesday's episode of his podcast, The Tucker Carlson Show, in which he and his guest, fellow right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, discussed homosexuality, including "closeted gays" in conservative politics.

At one point, Yiannopoulos said he wondered if there is "anything gayer than John McCain's bloodlust," referring to McCain's late father, Senator John McCain, adding, "I mean, he's even got the fat friend. It's his daughter."

"He even bred the fat best friend. Is there a more ostentatious f-g hag in America than Meghan McCain?" he continued. "You know, she hates herself. She's fat. She's crazy. She's every gay man's dream."

While Yiannopoulos, 41, criticized McCain's weight, Carlson, 56, did not push back or comment.

Following the episode, McCain -- who is pregnant with her third child -- reacted to the episode on social media, slamming Carson for platforming a conversation about her weight.

"I am aware on the most recent episode of Tucker Carlson's show a subject of conversation with his guest was my weight - particularly how fat I am," she wrote. "Yes, I am very fat, I'm almost 9 months pregnant with my third child. I am also very happy."



"I don't care how many times Tucker talks about being a Christian, that is not Christian behavior to engage in such a conversation on one of the largest podcasts in the world," she continued. "This kind of meanness to women and hypocrisy is a classic example of why the right has such a problem with women voters of my generation."



"Don't feel bad for me, people have been calling me fat since I started in media at age 22. It is old, lazy, tired," McCain added, before concluding, "I don't make my living off of ugliness like that and truly can't fathom what life is like for anyone who does. It must be very dark."