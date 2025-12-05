Miley Cyrus Reveals Why She 'Really' Got Engaged to Maxx Morando

Getty

Cyrus jokes a phobia that's been "affecting my everyday life" may have led to her engagement.

Miley Cyrus will not be following the traditional wedding anniversary gifts due to a phobia of paper.

The pop star, who recently got engaged to her boyfriend of four years Maxx Morando, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! -- where she revealed her distaste for paper after being traumatized by her brothers growing up.

"Christmas, I'm known as a little bit of a Grinch because I have a qualm with Christmas. I hate paper," she shared.

"The real problem for me with paper is when people have dry hands and they touch paper and then it's Christmas and it's cold and everyone's hands are dry and they're all touching paper," she added.

Even while describing her fear, the "Flowers" singer was gagging.

"It's getting worse and so there does need to be some sort of intervention and I am gonna look into some sort of EMDR, being hypnotized about it because it is affecting my everyday life," Cyrus admitted.

Cyrus then joked that the real reason she got engaged was to help with her phobia of paper, as now Morando can open any packages.

"Someone gets an Amazon box, I'm sick, because the cardboard is the worst of it all. It's extra dry and there's packaging within it," she said. "That's the best part, that's really why I got engaged because I just make my fiancé open all the packages outside."

"I think the first anniversary is paper or something right?" host Jimmy Kimmel then told Cyrus. "Uh nuh, not here," Cyrus said with a laugh, adding that she would "absolutely not" be traditional with the anniversary gifts.

Cyrus revealed her engagement to the musician -- whom she has been dating since 2021 -- by sporting an engagement ring at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash, in which she has an original song.

Kimmel questioned how she would sign the marriage certificate to legalize the union.

"Here's the thing, waxed paper, anything that's got a smooth surface, that's better," Cyrus explained.

"And from the last marriage [to Liam Hemsworth], I think I remember the paper is waxed, but I smoked one of those imaginary joints so I can't really remember."

Cyrus added that rolling paper isn't a problem for her.

"That's fine. First of all, my hands aren't dry, okay?" she quipped. "And neither are the papers," she added, before mimicking licking the paper.