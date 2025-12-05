Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Chase McWhorter Addresses DUI and Cocaine Possession Arrest

TikTok

The Hulu star's ex-wife, MomTok member Miranda McWhorter, joked about the arrest in the comments section of his TikTok video, while fellow Mormon Wives star Zac Affleck also weighed in.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Chase McWhorter is speaking out following reports that he was arrested for driving under the influence and cocaine possession over the summer.

Following reports about McWhorter's arrest, the podcast host -- who was previously married to MomTok member Miranda McWhorter -- addressed the news in a TikTok video on Thursday, confirming that the reports about the arrest are true, before breaking down what happened.

According to court records obtained by Us Weekly and The Sun, Chase, 30, was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors in July, including driving under the influence and driving on a suspended or revoked license, and possession of a controlled substance. His bail was set on $2,500.

"Time to address the elephant in the room. And I don't have a PR person, so we're just gonna rawdog this s--t. The reports you saw yesterday that came out about what happened on July 4 with me are true," Chase began.

"I was pulled over for driving under the influence, had ingested substances that I shouldn't have, and got behind the wheel of a car," he continued. "Extremely shortsighted, selfish, and dangerous decision. And shout-out to the cop for helping people stay safe on the road, because it could have ended much worse than it did."

McWhorter said he was at a pool party that day, and after a fight broke out, he decided to leave the party.

"I should have Ubered, but for some reason, decided to drive home, and that decision alone kills people every single day," he explained. "I understand the severity of it. Obviously, it was a humiliating low being pulled over and taken in. Terrible look for me."

"And I've experienced some lows on this app," he continued, before noting that it's an "inward problem" and isn't a "reflection" of anyone.

The Hulu star -- who shares kids Brooks, 6, and Cohen, 4, with Miranda -- said he told his ex-wife the news the next day.

"Unfortunately, I have been a disappointment to her a number of times throughout the time she's known me, both as a partner and now as a coparent. So, that sucks," he added of Miranda, whom he was married to from 2017 until 2024.

Chase then apologized for making the "horrible decision and putting people in real danger," adding that he's "working through the consequences with an attorney and will deal with that as it comes."

He went on to note that there is a beer advertisement that will be released soon, but claimed it was "already in motion" before the incident.

Chase ended his video by again expressing his regret for his actions.

"I am deeply regretful of the decision that I made, and sorry for how it looks, and to everyone that was on the road that day, because obviously that is how people lose lives," he said. "So extremely sorry about all of it and disappointed damn near everybody around me because of that choice, and I'm dealing with those consequences as well as, you know, anything that happens legally beyond that."

"So, apologies," he concluded. "I wanted you to hear it from me that it did happen, and it won’t happen again. I’m sorry."

His ex-wife, Miranda, poked fun at the situation and joked in the comments section, "i just know you were punching the air when they read you your 'Miranda Rights.'"

Meanwhile, fellow Mormon Wives star Zac Affleck -- who is the husband of Jen Affleck -- also commented, writing, "Okay we love the accountability but can we at least get a mugshot? Jk! But seriously glad you learned from this and way to own it."

Per a police report, obtained by The Sun, on July 4, Utah police "observed a vehicle driven by a male, later identified as [Chase], who was unable to maintain his speed and drifted outside of the travel lane several times, almost hitting a curb." Officers said, according to the report, that Chase said he "swerved to avoid hitting a rabbit (something which I did not observe while following him)."

After pulling him over, police said they "detected the odor of alcohol and observed he had bloodshot, glassy eyes and slurred speech," adding that Chase "showed signs of impairment while performing the field sobriety tests." Upon searching his Tesla, police said they discovered "powder substance that field tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl. Per the report, Chase "admitted to drinking at a bar and using cocaine before driving." Following his arrest, his urine was reportedly tested positive for "amphetamines, cocaine and alcohol."

The Sun reported that Chase missed his first court hearing, and he was subsequently hit with an arrest warrant, and his bail was set at $2,500. He pleaded not guilty via his attorney on November 5, and his warrant was recalled on the 18th.

Chase's lawyer issued a statement to The Sun that appeared to contradict Chase's TikTok video.