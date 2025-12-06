11 Celebrities Who Are Waiting on Their Dancing with the Stars Invite

Getty

“I’m such a fan of the show and it would be an honor to do it," says one star.

There are plenty of celebrities who have turned down the chance to appear on Dancing with the Stars…but there are even more who are patiently waiting for their invite. These celebs say that they’re so ready to put on their dancing shoes and show their skills on the ballroom floor. While some of these stars have made it as far as talking with producers, others are still waiting for their call. Whatever happens going forward, it’s clear that these stars would give it their all.

Simu Liu may have martial arts skills, but he wants to prove he has moves on the dance floor too. The actor recently admitted that he thinks about competing on the show “regularly” -- especially after watching the most recent season of the show. He added that he’s ready to join as long as he can make enough time in his schedule.

“I think about it at least once a week. I don’t like follow them on Instagram, but I love dance, and I love watching people dance, and I love dancing,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I feel like I’ve weirdly kept up with [season 34], and watching Dylan Efron and watching Robert Irwin, and all that. I mean, trust me, I think about it regularly. So, I mean at some point in the future, if I can block out that amount of time, I would be down, yeah.”

Taylor Frankie Paul has admitted that she’s down to follow in the footsteps of her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-stars who competed on the most recent season of DWTS. In the caption of a TikTok video where she could be seen dancing, Taylor joked about being ready for the next season.

“When DWTS asked [about] my dance experience? Umm … no but I am the creator of the Baja blast,” Taylor jokingly captioned the video. “I’ll be there if you need people next season.”

Luann de Lesseps has been a fan of DWTS for years, watching the show week after week with her mother. She says she’d love to compete and thinks her experience with her cabaret show has taught her how to perform under pressure, especially when it comes to learning new moves. As for her dream partner, she says it’s pro Gleb Savchenko.

“I’ve always wanted to do Dancing with the Stars. I’m such a fan of the show and it would be an honor to do it. I know it wouldn't be easy, but it’s a dream of mine. I love a challenge,” she told People. “My mother is going to be 92 this December. So seeing me on the show would be her dream come true.”

4. Tay Lautner

Taylor Lautner’s wife, Tay, is a huge fan of DWTS and has always wanted to be on the show. Looking back, Tay says she grew up watching the show with her grandma and says it would be a special experience to be a competitor.

“It would just be a really crazy, full circle moment,” she said on her podcast, The Squeeze. “Getting to bring my nana and being like, ‘Hey nana, I’m not a pro. I’m a star on this.’ Like how crazy is that?”

Back in 2019, Jennifer Love Hewitt expressed how much she loved watching DWTS and admitted she would love to be a competitor. While she believes she might initially be anxious about the whole thing, she’d still be down.

“Oh my gosh, I’d pass out,” she shared with Entertainment Tonight, adding that she’d be “way too nervous” at first but would still answer the casting call “the second they ask.”

Christy Carlson Romano admits she’s been trying to get a DWTS invite for years. During an appearance on the Big Name Bitches podcast in 2023, Christy shared that she asked to be considered on two occasions but, unfortunately, was “waitlisted” by the casting department. who said they would call her…but never did.

“I met with producers. I had just had a baby, and I was like, ‘Guys, I’m gonna get my [pre] baby body back.’ They do Disney nights, I was like, ‘We could do a Kim Possible night where I’m dancing.’ And they were like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, we’ll call you,” she explained.

7. Anneliese van der Pol

Anneliese van der Pol also attempted to join the cast of DWTS but was turned down. Reflecting on the experience, Anneliese revealed that they asked everyone else from the cast of That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home, but just didn’t want her.

“I tried to be on Dancing With the Stars for years. I mean years. And I’m a fabulous dancer. I could not get on that show. I mean, really, they asked everybody on That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home but me. No joke, everyone but me,” she said on the Big Name Bitches podcast.

She continued, “I was like, I feel like I’m overqualified but maybe that’s a great reason to have me! But they just had no interest. They got Kyle [Massey], they asked Raven [Symoné]. They asked Orlando [Brown]. They asked, I want to say Navia [Robinson]. I mean, everybody but me."

8. Brooklyn & Bailey McKnight

Twin influencers and YouTube stars Brooklyn and Bailey McKnight have long campaigned for a spot on DWTS. While they’ve talked to producers on multiple occasions, they’ve never been invited on the show as the team is concerned about having twins on the show.

“The last two times we’ve applied, they have said they do not want to cast twins because they don’t want to split the votes,” Bailey shared in an Instagram video. “We have even tried to convince them to do an iconic duos season. Our response to that was: ‘Then pick one of us.’ At this point, it’s just been such a lifelong dream. I don’t care if it’s Brooklyn or me.”

9. Mirai Nagasu

Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu has expressed interest in joining DWTS. Following her time in South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics, Mirai joked that her event routines were her audition for the show.

“I smiled in the middle of my program, which is really rare for me. So I enjoyed myself and I thought of this as my audition for Dancing with the Stars,” she told reporters at the time.

Russell Wilson has been asked to join DWTS on multiple occasions, but each time he’s turned it down in order to focus on his football career. Although he’s said no, Russell admits he really would like to be a contestant whenever his schedule allows.

“I’m gonna do it at some point,” he told Access Hollywood. “I’m gonna definitely do it. I love Dancing with the Stars. I love watching it. I love dancing myself. So hopefully I can win it.”

11. Dina Lohan

Lindsay Lohan’s mother, Dina Lohan, has been campaigning for a spot on DWTS for years. While she’s yet to be invited, casting did reach out to Lindsay about competing. At the time, Lindsay turned it down but encouraged the show to cast her mother. So far, they haven’t been able to make it happen.

“I want to do Dancing With the Stars, you heard it here,” Dina told ET. “Everyone on [Celebrity Big Brother] has done it. So, it was so cool, they were telling me all about it. I was like, ‘I’ve wanted to do that for so long.’”