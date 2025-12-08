Alix Earle Slams 'Photoshopped' DM From Giants' Jaxson Dart Amid Braxton Berrios Breakup

Getty

The image of Alix's alleged DM from Jaxson went viral just days after her split from Braxton; the pair had been in a relationship for almost three years.

Alix Earle is standing on business when it comes to rumors about her love life.

After the news broke of her split from NFL star Braxton Berrios, a screenshot that allegedly showed New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart shooting his shot and sliding into the TikToker's DMs went viral.

"What is this fake photoshopped dm u guys are posting," Alix posted on her Instagram Story Dec. 7.

"1. That never happened 2. That wouldn't be on my story."

In the screenshot that made its way around the internet, Jaxson was in Alix's DMs, writing, "her u single now ?" The allegedly Photoshopped image showed the message appeared on Alix's 'close friends' story, where she wrote: "it hasn't even been 12 hours."

News of Braxton and Alix's split comes just a few weeks after she shut down speculation that her relationship had ended, as fans noticed the NFL star didn't show up once to support her throughout her season on Dancing With the Stars.

"Ugh I hope u and Braxton are still together," a social media user commented on on a Nov. 28 TikTok recap Alix posted of her time on the dancing competition series, to which Alix responded, "He couldn’t come bc of football."

He did, however, support her from afar. During the DWTS finale, he sent in a video of him cheering her on.

"I've watched you pour everything into this since the moment it has started, and I think it shows," he said in the clip. "Good luck. Have fun, babe."

Despite numerous outlets confirming the breakup, fans of the couple still have hope they are together.

In Alix's latest TikTok -- a video of her eating a burrito with no hands -- many fans recognized the background as Braxton's house.

"Recognise this living room!! She's at Braxton's house !!!," one social media user shared.

"This is braxton's house, I have hope for themm" another added.

While another cheered: "Braxton house yesssssssss!"

Meanwhile, another noted how Braxton wouldn't be at the house adding, "let's not get our hopes up! Remember, Alix moved into Braxton's house before leaving for LA, and Braxton moved to Houston. So obviously when she came back to Miami, she stayed there but that doesn't mean they're in the house together."