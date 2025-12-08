Severity of Miss Universe Jamaica's Injuries Revealed After Falling Off Stage at Pageant

Getty

In a statement, The Miss Universe Organization also denies they ever "attributed blame" for the fall to the contestant, Dr. Gabrielle Henry, following comments from the winner.

The severity of Miss Jamaica Universe 2025's injuries after Dr. Gabrielle Henry fell off the stage during a pageant in Thailand last month has been revealed.

Moments after stepping out on stage in a gold dress for the preliminary evening gown round on November 19, Henry was seen falling off the stage, before being taken out of the pageant on a stretcher.

On Monday, December 8, the Miss Universe Organization issued a new statement, providing an update on her condition.

"Dr. Henry suffered a serious fall through an opening on the stage while performing her walk during the preliminary competition on November 19, 2025, resulting in an intracranial hemorrhage with loss of consciousness, a fracture, facial lacerations and other significant injuries," said the statement.

"She was immediately admitted to intensive care in Bangkok, where she remained in critical condition under constant neurological monitoring, and continues to require 24-hour specialist supervision," they added, saying Henry will soon return to Jamaica "accompanied by a full medical escort team and will be transferred directly to hospital for continued treatment and recovery."

The organization said it has "stood beside Gabrielle and her family as if she were their own, assuming full and immediate responsibility without hesitation." They also noted that they have covered "all hospital, medical, and rehabilitation expenses in Thailand, as well as the accommodation and living costs for Dr. Henry's mother and sister, who have remained by her side throughout this difficult period."

The org also vowed to pay for her "medically escorted repatriation flight" and "all future medical expenses arising from this incident."

The statement also addressed "certain media reports suggesting that Dr. Henry contributed in any way to the incident," calling them "entirely inaccurate." They also denied ever attributing "blame to Dr Henry and confirms that those suggestions are unfounded and do not reflect the facts."

That last bit appears to be a reference to winner Miss Haiti Melissa Sapini telling PEOPLE that, after the fall, a pageant staff member blamed Henry for the incident in a meeting.

"I don't know that they handled that correctly," she told the ourlet "The first thing he said was it's because she wasn't paying attention."