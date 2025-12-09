Chrishell Stause Blasts Gwen Stefani Over Partnership with 'Anti-Abortion' Prayer App

Getty

The Selling Sunset star joined fans in calling out Stefani for collaborating with Hallow, a prayer app, that is being accused of being "anti-abortion."

Chrishell Stause is slamming Gwen Stefani for partnering with a controversial prayer app.

On Monday, the Selling Sunset star weighed in on the singer's collaboration with Hallow, a Catholic prayer and mediation app "to help you find peace, grow closer to God, and sleep soundly every night," per the app's Instagram bio. Stause, 44, reacted to a video shared by Bit Fruity podcast host Matt Bernstein, who discussed the significance of Stefani's advertising the app.

Stefani, 56, revealed her partnership with Hallow in an Instagram video earlier this month, promoting the app for the season of Advent.

"The season of Advent has always been a reminder to slow down, even when everything around us is moving so fast. It’s such a special time to reflect, pray, and make room in your heart for Jesus. 🙏✝️💜," she captioned her December 1 post. "The @hallowapp Advent challenge is called Be Still, and together we’ll learn how to find stillness amidst the chaos and embrace peace even when our lives are so busy. 🎄 Join me for Pray25: Be Still on Hallow. 🤍✨gx , and sleep soundly every night."

Bernstein, meanwhile, began his video about Stefani by showing a brief clip of her ad, before kicking off his discussion.

"It's the most wonderful time of the year, AKA when Gwen Stefani shills for the right-wing, anti-abortion, pay-to-pray app!" he said of Hallow, which he noted costs $69.99 a year, or $10.99 monthly.

The podcast host went on to break down the funding behind the app, listing conservative figures like Peter Thiel and Vice President JD Vance as investors.

According to Bernstein, Hallow includes "a multitude of anti-abortion prayers," including one that reads, per a screenshot, "Jesus, we pray for every woman who is considering abortion, and in a special way for those who are pregnant from acts of rape or incest."

"this IS bananas. b-a-n-a-n-a-s 🛐," Bernstein captioned his video, referring to Stefani's famous lyric from "Hollaback Girl."

Stause was one of the many who spoke out about Stefani's partnership with the app, with the reality star sharing her thoughts in the comments section of Bernstein's video.

"Gwen-DON’T SPEAK," she said, referencing No Doubt's track of the same name. "Please take your own advice on this one🫠."

The comments section of Stefani's December 1 post was flooded with criticism, with many joining Stause in slamming the No Doubt singer.

"I love you, Gwen but unfortunately I ain’t no Hallow app girl. 😬," a user said, while another also did a play on one of Stefani's songs, writing, "This does NOT make me feel Hella Good."

"This is very disappointing, Gwen. Lots of your fans are from the LGBTQ+ community and this feels like a deep betrayal," a commenter wrote.

"Pay for pray is CRAZY WORK," another critic said.