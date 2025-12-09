Leonardo DiCaprio Hints at Why He Covers His Face In Public

Getty/Shutterstock

Leonardo DiCaprio is no stranger to worldwide fame ... and that's why he tries to go incognito when he doesn't have a project to promote.

The Academy-award winning actor opened up about his relationship with the spotlight after being named TIME's Entertainer of the Year, sharing how he tackles being in the public eye.

"It's been a balance I've been managing my whole adult life,'" he told the publication.

Despite being in the public eye since he was a child, he admitted he's still "not an expert."

"I think my simple philosophy is only get out there and do something when you have something to say, or you have something to show for it. Otherwise, just disappear as much as you possibly can," he added.

The 51-year-old shared that his focus is on elongating his career -- and the best way to do that is to sometimes go into hiding.

"I was like, 'OK, how do I have a long career? Because I love what I do, and I feel like the best way to have a long career is to get out of people's face,"' he said.

DiCaprio, of course, is known for hiding his face when out in public - often sporting masks or his go-to LA baseball caps.