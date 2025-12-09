Pamela Anderson Opens Up About 'Intimate' Relationship with Liam Neeson

Getty

"If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming," she revealed, before giving insight into their short-lived romance.

Pamela Anderson is breaking her silence on her relationship with Liam Neeson.

The duo appeared in the summer box office hit The Naked Gun, before rumors about the two being romantically connected flooded newsfeeds around the world after they couldn't keep their hands off each other on red carpets promoting the film.

At the time, the pair didn't say anything about the relationship, with many thinking it was just a publicity stunt for the film. However, now the truth is coming out!

"If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming," she told People.

She revealed the pair spent an "intimate week" together at his home in upstate New York.

"I had my own room," she added before noting that their "assistants both came; even family stopped by."

The pair "went to dinner at a tiny French restaurant where he introduced me as the 'future Mrs. Neeson,'" she recalled. "I tended to a rosebush overgrown with mint … I was happy to help, and he appreciated."

She referred to the time with Neeson as a "romantic lost week," where Neeson even chased off a bear from the breakfast window in his bathrobe.

However, all good things must come to an end, and that is exactly what happened between Anderson and Neeson. At the end of the week, they went their separate ways "to work on other films."

As for how they felt during the press tour ...

"We were having fun," she told the publication. "I always was laughing when people thought, 'Oh, that's a publicity stunt.' I'm like, 'A publicity stunt? This is real. We have real feelings.'"