Kelly Osbourne Hits Back at Criticism Over Her Appearance After Ozzy's Death: 'F--k Off!'

Instagram/Shutterstock

After Kelly shares a message to those telling her to "Get off Ozempic" or that she doesn't "look right," her mother Sharon also reacts to comments from "trolls" in the wake of Ozzy's death.

Kelly Osbourne clapped back at haters criticizing her appearance following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

As her mother Sharon Osbourne appeared in a new Piers Morgan Uncensored interview, Morgan took a moment to point out some of the "attacks" Kelly has been receiving on social media "in the last 24 hours." He then pulled up a video he said Kelly herself posted, responding to her critics.

The video, however, doesn't seem to still be live anywhere on her page.

"I don't even know how to say this, so I'm just gonna say it. To the people who keep thinking that they're being funny and mean by writing comments like, 'Are you ill?' or 'Get off Ozempic' or 'You don't look right,' my dad just died," Kelly, 41, says in the video.

"And I'm doing the best that I can and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family and I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life," she added, before concluding, "To all those people, f--k off."

Her clapback comes after some recent Instagram posts she's shared or in which her appearance have drawn commentary from viewers -- especially in the comments on one video in which she's seen reading a book.

Speaking with Piers, Sharon said her daughter was "right" with her response.

"She's not happy, she's lost her daddy ... but she can't eat right now," said Sharon, before Morgan asked what she thought about people who "troll" Kelly, having gone through it herself.

"All the time. It's a shield for people that are unhappy, it's a shield," said Osbourne. "And jealousy and people's perception of somebody else. How many times have we been wrong about somebody because of our perception? We do it, but you and I don't take the point where we spend a second, waste a second of our lives, writing something about them."

She concluded, "I just feel sorry for people, there's something wrong with their lives, they're not happy."