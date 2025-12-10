Sharon Osbourne Details Ozzy's Dying Moments In Emotional New Interview

Instagram/Getty

Sharon reveals her late husband's last words to her, just 20 minutes before he died, sharing he "knew his body was failing him" and why he was "so happy" in the weeks before his death.

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out about her late husband Ozzy Osbourne's final moments in a new interview with Piers Morgan.

On today's new episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sharon gets emotional while sharing details about the morning Ozzy died. The legendary rocker passed away in July at the age of 76 following a heart attack, capping off years of health battles, including his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease.

In the interview, per The Sun, Sharon said that, before his death, "he was up and down to the bathroom all night."

"And it was like 4:30 and he said, 'Wake up.' I said, 'I'm already bloody awake, you've woken me up,'" she continued, before sharing his final words to her. "And he said, 'Kiss me.' And then he said, 'Hug me tight.'"

"I can't help wondering if I should have, could I have? If only I'd have told him I loved him more. If only I'd have held him tighter," she reportedly told Morgan. "And he went downstairs, worked out for 20 minutes and passed away."

She said he had a heart attack, recalling how she "ran downstairs" and saw people "trying to resuscitate him."

Sharon added: "And I'm like, 'Don't - just leave him. Leave him. You can't. He's gone.' I knew instantly he'd gone. And they tried and tried, and then they took him by helicopter to the hospital and they tried, and it's like, 'He's gone. Just leave him.'"

Sharon also said that in the week before his death, he told her he was having dreams about people "he never knew."

"I said, 'Well, what kind of ­people?' He goes, 'All different people. And I just keep walking and walking, and I'm seeing all these different people every night, and I go back there and I'm looking at these people, and they're looking at me, and nobody’s talking.' And he knew. He was ready," she continued.

The rocker's widow then recounted some of his health concerns leading up to his passing, claiming he had been "terribly, terribly ill" before his final concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham, England on July 5. His death was announced July 22.

"When we came to England and we were meeting with new doctors here, a new medical team for him, the main doctor said to him, 'If you do this show, that's it. You're not going to get through it,'" said Sharon, claiming Ozzy was insistent he'd perform.

"He knew his body was failing him. He was in so much pain, so much pain. And I mean, you know, he had pneumonia three times this year. He'd had sepsis," she reportedly continued. "That's what really, really destroyed him. He was on these shots of antibiotics. It used to take 20 minutes for the shot to go in, and he had that twice a day, and it kills everything in you, the good, the bad, everything. So much antibiotics, and he just couldn't get over that. He just couldn't."

After the performance, Sharon said her husband was "so happy afterwards ... happier than we'd seen him in seven years," after seeing just how many people were showing him love in the wake of the reunion concert. "And for two weeks he was, you know, really, like every day was sunshine for him."

The full interview with Sharon drops later today.