Summer House's Kyle Cooke Addresses Wife Amanda Batula's Claim He Slept at Fan's Apartment

The Bravo star has shared his side of the story after his wife claimed in the Summer House Season 10 trailer that he "fell asleep at some fan's apartment, and came home at like, 6:30 in the morning."

Summer House star Kyle Cooke is speaking out after his wife, Amanda Batula, claimed that he slept over at a fan's apartment.

Bravo's sneak peek of Summer House Season 10, which dropped on Monday, teased marital troubles between the couple, with Amanda, at one point, telling her pals Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard, "Kyle fell asleep at some fan's apartment, and came home at like, 6:30 in the morning."

"That's f--king insane!" Ciara replied, while Lindsay also appeared shocked.

However, the day after the teaser's release, Kyle, 43, addressed Amanda's claims, sharing his recollection of events in a statement with People.

"There's no excuse for staying out as late as I did, but I want to be clear that I did not sleep at a fan's apartment," he said. "I was at an event that Amanda chose not to attend, which moved to a bar and then to an after-party."

"I don't use anything to keep myself wired, so I think I ended up falling asleep on a couch, and suddenly it was almost 6 a.m.," he added. "Do I regret the situation? Absolutely. But that’s the truth and full extent of what happened."

Amanda, 34, has not yet appeared to publicly comment on her husband's statement.

Drama over Kyle's alleged sleepover is just one of the issues between the DJ and his wife that is teased in the Summer House sneak peek.

At one point, Amanda expressed frustrations over her husband's lifestyle, saying in a voice-over footage of Kyle DJing and partying, "I wanted him to stop going out and partying, and he found a career where he goes out late and parties."

Kyle, meanwhile, said he feels his wife isn't supporting his career, telling pal Carl Radke in another scene, "I played the biggest gig of my life, and Amanda couldn't care less. I don't know what matters to her anymore."

Amanda and Kyle appeared to address their issues head-on in a heated conversation in another moment in the trailer.

"I think we actually have an issue with compatibility, chemistry, intimacy," he said, "What about that s--t?!"

Another scene showed Ciara seemingly confronting an emotional Amanda over her marital troubles.

"You need to let this motherf--ker know, if you treat me this way, I am leaving!" she told Amanda, who broke down in tears.

After someone else claimed that Amanda had "given up," another scene featured Kyle saying, "I feel like I'm three seconds from like total combustion."

The couple began dating in 2015, and got engaged in 2018, with their relationship being documented on Summer House. Amanda and Kyle tied the knot in 2021.