Khloé Kardashian Claims Late Father's Wife Is Reason She Doesn't Own Any of His Belongings

She claimed it was a "long story," after opening up about how important it was to receive her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.'s bible.

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her father, Robert Kardashian Sr.'s death.

On her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, the mother-of-two recalled receiving her late father's bible from Kim Kardashian, who secretly purchased if for over $80,000 in an auction.

Khloé explained how sentimental the gift was as she doesn't have any of her father's belongings, due to Robert's third wife -- Ellen Pearson, who he married one month before he died -- she said.

"When my dad died -- a woman married him... on his deathbed and took everything from us," she claimed.

Robert died at age 59 in 2003, just months after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

"I don't have anything of my dad's," she said, after placing blame on the marriage, calling the situation a "long story."

"Just to see my dad's handwriting is so special to me," she said of the bible. The bible was given to his client O.J. Simpson, during his murder trial, where Robert wrote a personal note:

"O.J. This book will help. God loves and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book everyday. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child and he will use you again. I love you and God loves you."