Mormon Wives' Zac Affleck Reveals New Smile, Hits Back at Veneer Critics

"Been wanting to fix my smile for years and 4 seasons of reality tv and enough internet trolls got me to pull the trigger," wrote Jen Affleck's husband, before addressing those who said his original teeth were "perfectly fine" and accused him of being "pressured" into his new smile.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Zac Affleck is proud of his new "dream smile" -- and isn't here for those criticizing it.

On Wednesday, the reality star -- who is the husband of MomTok member Jen Affleck -- posted a TikTok video, in which he showed off his new veneers. Zac, 29, participated in the "you look happier" trend in the clip, sharing footage of him smiling.

"'You look happier,'" he wrote over the video of him grinning. "Thank you! I went to Dr. Heaton and got my dream smile."

"Been wanting to fix my smile for years and 4 seasons of reality tv and enough internet trolls got me to pull the trigger 🤣✊," Zac added in the caption. "@drjamesheaton the best of the best! Thank you for helping make this happen 😄 #noprepveneers."

Fans took to the comments section of his video to share their thoughts on Zac's transformation. After several wondered why the dad of three decided to fix his teeth, Zac hit back at the criticism.

"Your teeth were perfectly fine before and any dentist that tells you otherwise is just trying to make money out of you," a user accused, to which Zac replied, "Objectively no my teeth and bite weren’t the right shape or size. And I did it because I wanted to and paid for it 🙂."

Another person chimed in, replying to Zac, "Literally with what money??" they asked, with the influencer responding, "We are invested in multiple business, have sold multiple homes, and I make my own brand deals. Why don’t you worry about your own finances lol 🤣."

Meanwhile, another user commented, "Sad that you were pressured into another commercial smile. ☹️you already had nice teeth and they were unique to you." Zac replied, claiming, "Wasn’t pressured wanted to do this for 10 plus years. My natural teeth are still under."

Despite some critics, there were many fans, along with Zac's friends and family, who praised his new look.

"That's my man 😏🔥," his wife, Jen Affleck, wrote.

Jessi Ngatikaura's husband Jordan added, "They look damn good bro!!"