Timothée Chalamet Adorably Teases Kylie Jenner Christmas Gift

Instagram/Getty

The sweet interview moment came just a few days after the couple made a rare red carpet appearance at the LA premiere of Marty Supreme.

Christmas is only a couple of weeks away, and Timothée Chalamet still has some shopping to do -- including getting a special gift for his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

While promoting his upcoming film, Marty Supreme, during an appearance on the UK radio show, Heart, the Oscar nominee teased what he plans to get his girlfriend for Christmas.

When Heart host Amanda Holden asked Chalamet, 29, if he was finished with his Christmas shopping, to which the actor admitted that he wasn't.

"So what are you gonna buy Kylie?" Holden then asked Chalamet, who laughed and replied, "She will see."

"It'll be good. It'll be good!" he added.

Holden noted that the Dune actor is in London, "the best place for shopping," to which Chalamet agreed, saying, "It's true. I was hoping to find ... some local goods."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"What's that chocolate store here?" Chalamet asked Holden, who jokingly replied, "I don't know, but LEGOLAND's over there. Does Kylie like a bit of LEGO?"

Chalamet laughed in response.

His interview comes just a few days after the Wonka star and Jenner, 28, made a rare public appearance together on Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme. The couple was all smiles as they donned matching tangerine-colored custom Chrome Hearts ensembles.

Chalamet and Jenner first sparked romance rumors in April 2023, with the two seemingly confirming their romance the following September, when they attended a Beyoncé concert and were seen kissing and cuddling up to one another.

Jenner shares two children with her ex Travis Scott: daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3. The former couple dated on and off for almost five years before they called it quits again in January 2023.

Marty Supreme hits theaters on December 25.