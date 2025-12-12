'Devastated' Wife Reacts as Brewery Owner Husband Is Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

Stanly County Sheriff's Office

The suspect was allegedly found in the victim's room by her parents, before police apprehended him naked in a nearby car.

A North Carolina man who owns a local brewery is being held on $10,000 bond, after he was accused of breaking into a home and raping a 13-year-old girl.

44-year-old Justin Tawse Brigham is facing charges of First Degree Burglary, Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult and Indecent Liberties with a Child over an incident that went down just before midnight on December 10 in Stanfield, NC.

The Stanly County Sheriff's Office announced Brigham's arrest on Thursday, saying deputies responded to a 911 call reporting "that an unknown adult male had been located in a 13-year-old juvenile female's bedroom by her parents." When authorities arrived at the scene, they reportedly found Bingham "completely undressed" in a nearby vehicle, where he was detained "without incident."

He made his first court appearance on Thursday, where his bond was set at $10 million; he's still being held at the Stanly County Detention Center, per inmate records. According to USA Today, Bingham was ordered not to have contact with the victim or use social media; he also reportedly had to give up his passport and is banned from leaving the state.

The Sheriff's Office added that a search warrant was executed at an address in South Charlotte as part of the investigation, which is ongoing.

Bingham and his wife were co-owners of the local Sycamore Brewing, a brewery their website claims is the "largest Charlotte-born brewery as well as a top three craft brewery in North Carolina." Per the website, they have 24 distributor partners, with their beer being sold in major retailers across 7 states.

The suspect's wife, Sarah Taylor, issued a statement on the brewery's social media pages after Bingham's arrest.

"I am devastated by the charges against Justin and the pain this has inflicted on our family and others," she wrote. "Effective immediately, I am assuming full leadership of the company. Justin is divesting all of his interest and will have no further involvement. Our team remains my highest priority as a Mom and business owner."

The change in ownership, however, didn't stop a number of locations from distancing themselves from the brand.

Charlotte bar Bargarita shared a photo of a bartender pouring cans into the sink on Thursday.

"We are heartbroken and disgusted by the news that came out today. Effective immediately, we will no longer carry @sycamorebrewing beers," read the caption. "We send our thoughts and prayers to the victim and everyone else who was affected by this horrific act."

"Effective immediately, we're pulling all Sycamore Brewing products," shared Wilmington bar Freya's Haus. "Every dollar from remaining sales will be donated to our local rape crisis center, supporting survivors in our community. We believe accountability and care for people matter more than silence."

According to WBTV, three other Charlotte bars -- Hoppin', The Union, and Tilt on Trade -- also vowed to stop selling their beer.