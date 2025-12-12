Savannah Chrisley Hits Back at Christine Quinn After Erika Kirk Parenting Comments

Getty

"Taking a cheap shot at a woman who just lost her husband and is doing everything she can to create stability for her children isn’t the look you think it is," Chrisley wrote after Quinn claimed Charlie Kirk's widow "be everywhere but with her kids."

Savannah Chrisley is hitting back at Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn following the latter's comments about her friend Erika Kirk, the widow of the late right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk.

On Wednesday, Quinn shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, in which she threw shade at Erika, who has been making a handful of public appearances recently, including promoting her late husband's posthumous book release. In her post, the reality star called out Erika -- who shared a 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son with Charlie -- over her parenting.

"Erika Kirk be everywhere but with her kids," Quinn, 37, wrote.

The next morning, Chrisley -- a friend and supporter of the Kirks -- took to X to slam Quinn, and came to Erika's defense, while also accusing Quinn of "taking a cheap shot" at the widow.

"Wow… this is really disappointing to see from you. I know you’re better than this," the Chrisley Knows Best alum began.



"Erika isn't 'everywhere but with her kids' she’s everywhere fighting FOR them," Chrisley continued. "She's raising her babies while surviving a level of grief most people would crumble under. Showing up, advocating, building, working… that's called resilience, not absence."



"Taking a cheap shot at a woman who just lost her husband and is doing everything she can to create stability for her children isn’t the look you think it is," Chrisley concluded. "Erika is one of the strongest, most intentional mothers I’ve ever witnessed and she deserves compassion, not commentary from people who see a post but not her pain."

On September 10, Charlie Kirk -- an often controversial political activist and strong supporter of President Donald Trump -- had been speaking at a student Q&A at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, when he was shot and killed by a sniper from a nearby building. He was 31.

22-year-old Utah man Tyler Robinson was identified as Kirk's alleged shooter. He was arrested the following night on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a weapon causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice; they're all state felony charges, with the aggravated murder count carrying a possible death penalty sentence.

The day after Charlie's death, Chrisley, 27, shared an emotional TikTok video, in which she mourned the passing of her friend, and also revealed that she had been set to join him on his speaking tour to college campuses.

Quinn has yet to react to Chrisley's statement. However, she has shown her support for Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk's friend and a past Turning Point USA member, who has continued to publicly speak on possible inconsistencies surrounding Charlie's death, and question Turning Point USA's finances.

On Wednesday, Quinn reacted to a video of Owens listing Erika's recent TV appearances and interviews, writing, "Candy stay standing on business."