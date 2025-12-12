Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Share Intimate Phone Call Following Vienna Terror Plot

Getty

"Thanks for making my life better," Kelce told Swift ahead of her first show in London after being forced to cancel three Vienna shows.

During the first episode of The End of an Era -- which premiered on Disney+ on Friday, December 12 -- fans were given insight into an intimate conversation between the couple.

The conversation was filmed before Swift’s first Eras performance in London after her Vienna concerts were canceled because of a potential terror attack. The "Wood" singer was updating Kelce on her preparations for Ed Sheeran's imminent appearance during the surprise songs portion of the set.

"How are you guys so good?" Kelce asked. "You can just do a little, like, in-the-back-room rehearsal and then go do this in front of everyone."

Swift responded: "I love you. I don't know, how do you remember 36,000 plays that are all tactical missions and then just go do it? It’s the same. It’s basically the same job! I got songs to remember, you got plays to remember."

The pair then continued to note the similarities in their careers.

"You got teammates, I got teammates," Kelce quipped.

Swift then joked: "You've got Coach [Andy] Reid, I've got my mom." The pair then burst out laughing.

Kelce shared his disappointment that he was unable to make the London show due to his NFL schedule.

"Why do you have to be in the NFL?" Swift quipped.

However, Kelce stressed he would be looking out for every video that surfaced on the internet of Swift's performance, before adding, "I love you so much, babe."

Swift replied before Kelce added: "Thanks for making my life better."

She also agreed adding, "I know, this was like, some people get a vitamin drip, I got this conversation."

It was evident Swift needed a bit of motivation to go out on stage after she was forced to cancel three scheduled concerts in Vienna due to a terrorist threat.

Later in the episode, Swift called Kelce over the moon with excitement after the first London show, sharing how it went "so great" and she was "so happy."

"Oh, I can hear it in your voice so much," Kelce replied.

"I'm so relieved," Swift added. "Baby, it’s like the crowd knew that I needed a pick-me-up. When I walked out on stage, they were wilder than I've ever seen."