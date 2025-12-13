Amy Schumer's Celebrity Friends Send Love and Support After She Announces Chris Fischer Divorce

Getty

Olivia Munn, Sharon Stone, Gayle King, and more stars took to the comments section of Schumer's Instagram post, in which she shared the news of her split from Fischer.

Amy Schumer's friends are showing their love for the actress after she revealed she and her husband, Chris Fischer, are getting a divorce.

On Friday, Schumer, 44, announced on Instagram that she and Fischer have decided to separate after seven years of marriage.

Alongside a photo of the comedian and Fischer, who share 6-year-old son Gene, Schumer wrote, "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time."

"blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail," she joked, before concluding, "Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After she shared the news, Schumer's fans, followers, and famous pals alike took to the comments section of her post to react, with a handful of her celebrity friends sending their support.

"It's so damn hard without having it be hard for the world to see… so when the world sees I’ll just say be extra gentle with yourself. All love," wrote Sophia Bush, who split from her husband Grant Hughes in 2023, with their divorce being finalized in January.

Bravo's Andy Cohen praised Schumer for her statement, writing that her post was the best announcement." CBS Mornings' host Gayle King, meanwhile, wrote, “Amy been there never easy.. Only YOU could make THIS announcement w/humor & love …. Wishing you BOTH the very best."

Singer Jewel also commented, writing, "Sending you both all the love."

Schumer and Fischer tied the knot in 2018, and welcomed son Gene the following year. The news of the couple's separation came after weeks of speculation that the two had split.

In recent years, Schumer has continued be open about her health struggles, including endometriosis and Cushing syndrome. She has also been candid about her weight loss journey, in which the Trainwreck star has dropped 50 pounds as a result of surgery and Mounjaro.

In a since-deleted Instagram Reel shared on December 1, Schumer gave an update on her health and her marriage to Fischer, writing in part, per People.

"Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism," Schumer wrote at the time. "Fingers crossed we make it through. He's the best."