Patricia Heaton Opens Up About 'Very Emotional' Everybody Loves Raymond Reunion (Exclusive)

Patricia Heaton opened up about her return to the Everybody Loves Raymond set.

While walking the carpet at the premiere of the new film Merv, Patricia shared how moving the cast reunion was to TooFab's Christina Cavaleri.

"It was wonderful," Heaton told TooFab exclusively.

"Especially because they rebuilt the set. It was sort of shocking to be on it. But it was wonderful to see everybody."

Heaton reunited with the cast of the sitcom for a 30th Anniversary Reunion Special that aired on CBS on November 24. Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, and more returned to the same set -- the Romano home -- to reflect on their time together and honor late stars Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle.

"It was very emotional and moving to be a part of such a beautiful show that was so well written with such a tight cast," she continued.

Her husband, David Hunt -- who was also walking the carpet with Heaton -- also appeared on the reunion.

"The whole crew was there. Dave played Bill Parker on it for three episodes, our next-door neighbor, so it was just like family reunion. It was lovely to see everybody. It really was a family reunion," she added.

It was also a "full circle" moment for Heaton as she met Madylin Sweeten's -- the actress who played her and Romano's daughter 'Ally' on the show -- baby.

"We really wept when we saw each other because so much has happened since the show. It was really lovely," she recalled.

Both Heaton and Hunt star in the new film Merv, which is about a dog losing his spark after his owner's breakup.

"We had two beautiful labradoodles that we've lost and so it was really nice to work with our little fella," Heaton said, referring to the dog, Gus, who played Merv.

The couple -- who have been together for over 35 years -- are considering getting a new dog, however fear their lives are too busy.

"We've been talking about it endlessly. The problem is because we're so busy and we're traveling, it's not fair to the dog to have to board them. We can't take a dog with us everywhere," Hunt shared.

"When our second dog died just this year, it was actually heartbreaking because he managed to live for 14 years, which was great. But we realized it revealed like 14 years of family history. And I wept like a baby," he added.

Watch Christina Cavaleri's interview to find out about Heaton and Hunt's Christmas traditions!

Merv is on Prime Video now.