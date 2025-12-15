Everything We Know About Rob Reiner & Wife Michele's Three Children

Getty

Rob and Michele Reiner had three children together during their marriage -- Jake, Nick and Romy -- while he also adopted daughter Tracy during his marriage to Penny Marshall.

Legendary actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were killed on Sunday, December 14 -- and one of their family members has been arrested in connection to their murders.

According to TMZ, one of the couple's daughters found them dead from apparent stab wounds last night, telling police a family member killed them. Nick was reportedly arrested and, as of Monday morning, is being held on $4 million bail. Charges have not yet been revealed.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," his family said in a statement.

The director, of course, first came to fame in the '70s thanks to his Emmy-winning role as Mike "Meathead" Stivic on All In the Family. In the '80s, he became a director, starting with the mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap and now-classics Stand By Me, When Harry Met Sally ... and The Princess Bride.

In the '90s, his massive success streak continued with Misery, A Few Good Men, and The American President. His last film, released earlier this year, was Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, in which he also starred. He also recently appeared on The Bear this past season and memorably played Zooey Deschanel's father on New Girl.

Reiner was previously married to the late Penny Marshall, adopting her daughter Tracy Reiner, before he met Michele while making When Harry Met Sally ... and married her in 1989; the two had three children together: sons Jake and Nick, and daughter Romy.

Speaking with NBC News, Tracy said she had just seen him the day before at a family gathering, adding, "I came from the greatest family ever. I don't know what to say. I'm in shock." Tracy, in her 60s, is an actress, having appeared in When Harry Met Sally ..., Beaches, A League of Their Own, Apollo 13, That Thing You Do! and The Princess Diaries movies.

Here's what we know Rob and Michele's three children together, all of whom joined them on the red carpet at the premiere of Spinal Tap II in September.

Jake Reiner

Jake Reiner is the couple's eldest child, born in 1991.

He's a writer, actor, producer and podcaster, who currently co-hosts The Incline podcast, all about the Dodgers. He and his father shared a love for baseball, something Rob said was passed down to him by his own father, Carl Reiner. In 2023, the two told PEOPLE they've been to games in every stadium where the MLB plays -- and would sometimes attend up to 40 games a year.

Earlier this year, Jake was an executive producer on the film Things Like This, in which he also appeared. Having been a reporter, he's also played quite a few of them on TV and in films -- including the recent War of the Worlds movie, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, For All Mankind and American Crime Story.

Nick Reiner

Nick Reiner is the pair's middle child and the one most in the public eye, after he co-wrote his father's film Being Charlie.

Released in 2015, the movie was a semi-autobiographical film about Nick's struggles with heroin addiction and homelessness. Nick co-wrote it with a friend from rehab, with Nick Robinson playing a version of Nick, the titular Charlie, in the project, while Cary Elwes -- who starred in Princess Bride -- was the stand-in for Rob.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie shows Charlie resenting "the harsh way his father and mother are treating his addiction" and "tracks closely with how Rob, Michele and Nick Reiner interacted" in real life. The two, who promoted the movie together, said it was a "cathartic" and "therapeutic" experience -- with Nick saying he got clean because, "I got sick of it. I got sick of doing that s--t. I come from a nice family. I'm not supposed to be out there on the streets and in homeless shelters doing all these f--ked-up things."

According to an interview Nick did with PEOPLE in 2016, he said he was in and out of rehab starting at 15, before spending a lot of time on the street.

"When I was out there, I could've died. It's all luck. You roll the dice and you hope you make it," he told the outlet at the time. "Now, I've been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family. But there was a lot of dark years there."

Romy Reiner

Romy is the pair's youngest child and has not been as involved in the entertainment industry as her siblings.

She has joined her parents at a number of events over the year, including the Emmy Awards in 2014 and the premiere of Jake's Things Like This back in May.

A 2021 Father's Day post in tribute to Rob, she also wrote, "Happy Father's Day to the man who I could talk to forever and also the man who I can sit in silence with and be perfectly content. Love you forever. If this day is hard for you, remember that it’s just a Hallmark holiday.