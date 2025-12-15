Hollywood Reacts to Tragic Deaths of Rob Reiner, Wife Michele After Apparent Murder

Getty

Reiner's daughter Tracy Reiner, Barack Obama, Stand By Me's Jerry O’Connell, The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes have all reacted to the shocking news, sharing heartbreaking tributes.

Legendary actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were killed on Sunday, December 14 -- and one of their family members has been arrested in connection to their murders.

According to TMZ, one of the couple's daughters found them dead from apparent stab wounds last night, telling police a family member killed them. Nick was reportedly arrested and, as of Monday morning, is being held on $4 million bail. Charges have not yet been revealed.

Reiner was 78, his wife was 68.

The director, of course, first came to fame in the '70s thanks to his Emmy-winning role as Mike "Meathead" Stivic on All In the Family. In the '80s, he became a director, starting with the mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap and now-classics Stand By Me, When Harry Met Sally ... and The Princess Bride.

In the '90s, his massive success streak continued with Misery, A Few Good Men, and The American President. His last film, released earlier this year, was Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, in which he also starred. He also recently appeared on The Bear this past season and memorably played Zooey Deschanel's father on New Girl.

Reiner was previously married to the late Penny Marshall, adopting her daughter Tracy Reiner, before he met Michele while making When Harry Met Sally ... and married her in 1989; the two had three children together: sons Jake and Nick, and daughter Romy.

Speaking with NBC News, Tracy said she had just seen him the day before at a family gathering, adding, "I came from the greatest family ever. I don't know what to say. I'm in shock."

The 44th President of the United States highlighted Reiner's contributions to Hollywood, while actor Jerry O'Connell shared a throwback photo of the pair together on set of Rob's 1986 film, Stand By Me.

"We're all shocked. I can't speak for them [costars Wil Wheaton and Corey Feldman], but for myself, I feel like a parent has passed, you know? I just feel like a parent has passed," O'Connell also told PEOPLE. "Everything I have in my life is because of Rob Reiner. Everything I have, my children, my wife, my, just everything."



Current President Donald Trump, however, was far less tactful with his reaction -- taking to Truth Social and writing of Reiner -- a big Trump critic -- that "a very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS. He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!"

Cary Elwes, meanwhile, posted a heartbreaking photo of his and Reiner's chairs side by side on the set of The Princess Bride, with Elwes' prop sword leaning against his own chair.

Misery star Kathy Bates told NBC, "I’m horrified hearing this terrible news. Absolutely devastated. I loved Rob. He was brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist. He also fought courageously for his political beliefs. He changed the course of my life."

Stand By Me's Corey Feldman also shared a tribute to X, writing, "OMG THIS IS HORRIBLE NEWS! IM SO SORRY 4 ROB & HIS WIFE, & THEIR CHILDREN & THE WHOLE REINER FAMILY! ALL I CAN SAY IS IM SHOCKED & SADDENED, BUT I #LOVE U ROB! U WILL B 4EVER MISSED! #RIPROBREINER."

See more tributes as they come in below:

