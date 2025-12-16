Late Night Hosts Slam 'Hateful and Vile' Donald Trump While Reacting to Rob Reiner's Murder

YouTube/Getty

Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers all reacted to the shocking death of Rob and Michele Reiner, with a few of them -- and Kimmel's guest Michelle Obama -- taking shots at Trump for his unhinged reaction to the murders.

There was a somber tone across the late night shows on Monday night, as the hosts all took a moment to pay tribute to the late Rob Reiner, who was brutally killed over the weekend along with his wife Michele.

In addition to paying tribute to the Reiners, President Donald Trump's reaction to the murders was also a talking point for Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers, who both called out the president for his comments essentially blaming their deaths on the director's very vocal criticism of the president. Trump's remarks came after the slain couple's son, Nick Reiner, had already been taken into custody in connection with their deaths; so far, nobody has mentioned politics playing a role at all in their murders.

Calling Reiner "one of our greatest directors and patriots," Kimmel said that what Americans need at a time like this is "compassion and leadership," something he doesn't believe we got from Trump "because he has none of that to give."

"Instead, we got a fool rambling about nonsense," said Kimmel after Trump reacted to the Reiners' deaths by posting: "A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS."

"Just when you think he can't go any lower, he somehow found a way to do that," said Kimmel, who then appeared to reference his suspension in the wake of comments he made following Charlie Kirk's assassination by saying, in the past, he was pointing out "this rush to pin the tail on the donkey in pursuit of the Trump-friendly narrative."

"Not to mention blaming his death on the fact that he is an outspoken liberal. Insulting someone who has just been murdered, who leaves children behind, without having any idea of what actually happened," he continued.

"It's so hateful and vile, when I first saw it, I thought it was fake," Kimmel continued. "My wife showed it to me this morning, and I was like, even for him, that seemed like too much. But nothing is too much for him."

He then played a clip of Trump doubling down on his remarks, with Kimmel adding, "That corroded brain is in charge of our lives."

"If you voted for that, it's okay to reconsider," Kimmel then concluded. "I know from my personal interactions with Rob Reiner that he would want us to keep pointing out the loathsome atrocities that continue to ooze out of this sick and irresponsible man's mouth, and so we're going to do that over and over again until the rest of us wake up."

Michelle Obama also appeared on Kimmel's show last night and revealed she and Barack Obama were supposed to meet up with them the night they were killed.

"We've known them for many, many years and we were supposed to be seeing them that night, and we got the news," she said, before taking a thinly-veiled shot at Trump.

"Let me just say this, unlike some people: Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know. They are not deranged or crazed," she shared. "What they have always been, are passionate people ... they cared about their family, they cared about this country and they cared about fairness and equity and that is the truth."

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host struck a very somber tone as he paid tribute to the Reiners.

Explaining that he didn't know the pair well, he did said they were "delightful people to be in a room with." He added, "He was just a person who was so full of love, and so was Michele, and you could tell how much they loved each other" -- before sharing his personal connection to some of the director's work, including This Is Spinal Tap.

Pivoting to Trump's reaction, he said it was "even worse than I could have imagined."

"The president made it about himself because he's incapable of making it about anything else," said Meyers, who added that he didn't think "there's anything more deranged than watching his supporters try to defend the words our president chose int he wake of this awful act."

He also said that, after a series of horrific events around the world, "What a good time it would be to have a leader with a moral compass."

Over on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fallon recalled Reiner coming on his show -- saying that "everyone here would line up around his dressing room to say hi or tell him something that they loved." He added that, "everyone felt like they had a personal connection to Rob Reiner and his work."

"I personally remember the last time he was on our show, he came out from the curtain, and I was so happy to see him that I hugged him, and then we didn't let go of hugging all the way to the guest's chair," he recalled. "We didn't plan it. We were just doing a bit, and he knew I was doing a bit and just went along with it."

"He's one of the smartest and funniest people I've ever met," added Fallon. "What a tremendous loss, and he leaves behind such a legacy. Thank you for all the great work on and off screen, and continuing to be an inspiration to me and millions of people around the world. In the end, I'm going to remember all the laughs that you've given us."

Stephen Colbert, meanwhile, briefly addressed all the weekend's "terrible" news, including the Reiners' deaths and two mass shootings.

Noting that he usually starts the show joking about the headlines, he explained that "all the major stories are too dark" -- before adding, "Other people's tragedy is sacred ground and we try not to walk there."