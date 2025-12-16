Why Rob Reiner's Comments About Charlie Kirk's Death Have Gone Viral After Trump's Criticism

Getty

While Reiner previously expressed his "horror" over Kirk's death during an appearance on Piers Morgan's show, Trump slammed Reiner after his tragic murder, claiming it was due to "Trump derangement syndrome" -- with Morgan himself reacting to the comparison.

In the wake of the horrific murders of Rob Reiner and wife Michele, the beloved director's comments about the assassination of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk have resurfaced, and have gone viral, particularly for being in stark contrast to President Donald Trump insensitive comments about the Reiners' death.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored in September, Reiner -- a long time and outspoken Democrat -- expressed his "horror" over the murder of Kirk, who had been speaking at a student Q&A at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, when he was shot and killed by a sniper from a nearby building.

When host Piers Morgan asked Reiner about his "gut reaction" to Kirk's murder, the director replied, "Horror, absolute horror."

“I unfortunately saw the video of it, and it's beyond belief what happened to him, and that should never happen to anybody," Reiner continued. "I don't care what your political beliefs are. That’s not acceptable. That's not a solution to solving problems."

The When Harry Met Sally filmmaker went on to highlight comments Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, made at the conservative figure's memorial service.

"I'm Jewish, but I believe in the teachings of Jesus, and I believe in 'do unto others,' and I believe in forgiveness, and what she said, to me, was beautiful. She forgave his assassin. And I think that is admirable," Reiner said.

His resurfaced comments about Kirk went viral following Trump's controversial reaction to the Reiners' murders.

The Reiners were tragically killed on Sunday. Reiner was 78, his wife was 68. According to TMZ, one of the couple's daughters found them dead from apparent stab wounds last night, telling police a family member killed them. Their son Nick was arrested on suspicion of murder and was initially being held on a $4 million bail, before it changed to being held without bail. Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has not yet determined criminal charges.

While many took to social media to share heartfelt tributes to the pair, Trump appeared to blame the Reiners' deaths on the director's very vocal criticism of the president.

"A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before," he added, concluding, "May Rob and Michele rest in peace!"

Among the many online who made the comparison between Reiner's remarks about Kirk and Trump's comments about director was Piers Morgan himself. The British television personality referenced Reiner's appearance on his show and slammed Trump for his statement about Reiner.

"As President Trump trashes Rob Reiner following his murder, a reminder of how Reiner responded on my show to the murder of Charlie Kirk..," he wrote.