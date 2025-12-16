The View Rails on Republicans Not Condemning Donald Trump's Rob Reiner Remarks: 'Damn You All'

ABC/X/Getty

"I don't know how much lower you can go," said former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin, while Joy Behar said Trump's "legacy is in the dumpster."

The women of The View aren't just fired up at Donald Trump over his insensitive remarks about the death of Rob Reiner and wife Michele, but also any Republicans who aren't pushing back on them.

On Monday, Trump released a statement in which he essentially blamed the Reiners' deaths on the director's very vocal criticism of the president. His remarks came after the slain couple's son, Nick Reiner, had already been taken into custody in connection with their deaths; so far, nobody has mentioned politics playing a role at all in their murders.

Trump doubled down on his remarks later in the day, saying, "I thought he was very bad for our country."

Calling his comments "shameful" on Tuesday on on , Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the show by saying, "You know who’s bad for the country? I don't know how you were raised but this man's family is in deep mourning. What you said and what you've doubled down on make you bad for the country, make you very bad for the country."

She also noted that there are some conservatives out there -- including Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Mike Lawler and James Woods -- who have pushed back against making their deaths a partisan issue.

"There's something that we all know, is that when something horrific happens, we come together," Goldberg continued. "We don't delineate because someone didn't like you. That's not what you do."

Joy Behar then said something else you don't do is "make it about" yourself -- something she said Trump always finds a way to do -- before bringing up Reiner's own measured reaction to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“I unfortunately saw the video of it, and it's beyond belief what happened to him, and that should never happen to anybody," Reiner said in an interview with Piers Morgan back in September. "I don't care what your political beliefs are. That's not acceptable. That's not a solution to solving problems."

"That's called grace," Behar said of Reiner's comments. "The guy in the White House, he has none of the ability to lead, to set a tone for empathy, for sympathy. I don't know what he's doing there."

Sunny Hostin then said she believes the president should be "consoler in chief" when the nation is grieving -- citing two mass shootings over the weekend and the Reiners' horrific murders.

"That's his job, that is the assignment and he never understands the assignment," she said of Trump. "I don't think he is capable because of the lack of moral compass I believe he has."

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who was an aide to Trump during his first term, also pointed out that while she has seen some pushback from the right -- calling it "powerful" -- she said that it's not nearly "as much as I'd want to see." She added, "I don't know how much lower you can go than after a family was murdered."

As the discussion neared a close, Behar then said Trump's antics will haunt him long after he's gone.

"For years to come and the generations ahead of us, when we're all dead, this stuff is gonna be in the Smithsonian for years," she said, adding, "Everybody’s gonna know what he said. His legacy is in the dumpster. He doesn't care though."