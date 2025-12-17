Watch Cute Baby Penguins Learn to Interact In Nursery on Apple TV Wildlife Series (Exclusive Clip)

YouTube/Apple TV

The preview clip of the streamer's new wildlife documentary series, Born to Be Wild, features a pen of adorable baby African penguins as they interact with one another, with a rescuer comparing the scenario to the first day of school.

What's better than one baby penguin? An entire pen of them!

In TooFab's adorable preview for Apple TV's new wildlife documentary series, Born to Be Wild, 50 baby African penguins, or chicks, learn how to interact with one another -- all while their human rescuers do their best to not interfere, so as to make the situation as close to what it would be like for the penguins in the wild.

"In the nursery pen, there's around 50 chicks. Some are small, like them. Some are bigger. It's like going to school for the first time," one of the rescuers says while the camera shows cute footage of the fluffy chicks communicating with their peers in the pen.

Actor Hugh Bonneville, who narrates the Apple TV docuseries, then points out the behavior of a baby penguin named "198," who appears to crouch down in hesitation. "Just like many a small kid on the first day of school, 198 tries make himself even smaller," Bonneville says in a voiceover.

Meanwhile, the rescuer further explains that "like in high school, you get the bigger chicks that are sometimes bullies," noting that "they don't like to intervene. Whatever happens needs to happen."

Bonneville notes in a voiceover that the scenario "would be the same in the wild," before highlighting a challenge that the chicks would face in the real world. "At this age, chicks eat so much, both penguin parents have to go out looking for food, leaving their young to fend for themselves," he says.

Ultimately, the rescuer stresses that the nervous, small chick needs to learn. "We can't babysit him all the time, so the chick just needs to man up, basically," she explains over footage of the cute baby penguins in the nursery pen.

Watch the preview clip, above!

Born to Be Wild is a six-part documentary series that centers on "six endangered young animals as they grow up in our world but are destined to return to theirs," and follows an elephant calf, a ring-tailed lemur pup, Iberian lynx kittens, young cheetahs, and a moon bear cub, along with the African penguins. The docuseries -- which was shot over several years on three continents -- "offers an intimate and emotional look at the powerful relationships between these animals and the heroic humans dedicated to raising, rehabilitating, and rewilding them to help save their species," per Apple TV.