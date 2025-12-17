Dick Van Dyke 'Couldn't Sleep' After Learning Friends Rob and Michele Reiner Were Killed

Getty

"Such a weird, wonderful, awful weekend," Arlene Silver -- Van Dyke's wife -- said, after her husband celebrated his 100th birthday just one day before the gruesome Reiner murders.

Dick Van Dyke couldn't sleep after news broke that Rob and Michele Reiner -- his friends -- were murdered.

On Monday, December 15, Van Dyke's wife, Arlene Silver, mourned the couple in an Instagram video, sharing her and her husband's reaction to the news that Rob and Michele were found dead at their home in Brentwood, California, on Sunday, December 14.

"Such a weird, wonderful, awful weekend," Silver began, referring to the juxtaposition of celebrating Van Dyke's 100th birthday just one day before the gruesome murders.

"I can't not talk about this horrible thing ... I mean, Dick's birthday was so amazing, so over-the-top beautiful, and then this. I was relieved and happy, and then this happened yesterday," she added.

Silver said the Mary Poppins actor "didn't sleep," because he wanted to stay up as new information was coming in.

"We didn't know what happened. It just said, the first reports are two people found in the house," she recalled.

According to Silver, Rob met Van Dyke when the late director was a teenager. His father, the late Carl Reiner, created The Dick Van Dyke Show, which aired from 1961 to 1966.

Silver also noted that she wants to continue to celebrate Van Dyke's milestone birthday, "but I also want to acknowledge this horrible thing."

Nick Reiner -- Rob and Michele's 32-year-old-son -- has been formally charged with two counts of murder in the first degree for the killing of his parents over the weekend, with the special circumstance allegation of multiple murders. He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, a knife.