Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Pill Mixup on Two Film Sets: 'I Was Hallucinating'

X/Variety

Speaking with Leonardo DiCaprio, Lawrence claims "Elizabeth Banks got really annoyed with me" after accidentally popping the wrong pill before filming a scene in Hunger Games: Catching Fire ... before Leo confirms he's never watched Titanic.

Jennifer Lawrence has accidentally taken the wrong pill not once, but twice, while working on high-profile film sets.

That's what she revealed in high-profilenew Actors on Actors conversation between her and Don't Look Up costar Leonardo DiCaprio, as the pair spoke about their good and bad habits as actors. As Lawrence revealed the two are "both obsessive about sleep when we're working, like counting the hours," she then opened up about two times she had issues while filming involving sleeping pills.

"When I did Red Sparrow, I took an Adderall instead of a sleeping pill, and then I didn't sleep all night," she recalled of filming the 2018 film, in which she played a Russian spy.

"I was taking hot showers in a panic. I am not somebody who can function without sleep," she continued. "And then I had to say the phrase 'Senate Armed Services Committee' in a Russian accent. That sucked."

She then recalled a second mix-up.

"I also once took an Ambien in the morning, thinking it was something else," she said, as DiCaprio called them both "key screwups."

"It was a dance scene with Philip Seymour Hoffman on the second Hunger Games movie," she recalled of filming Catching Fire. "I was hallucinating. Elizabeth Banks got really annoyed with me. Maybe she didn't know that I was on an Ambien."

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

In the same conversation, DiCaprio made a pretty startling reveal of his own -- after Lawrence asked him whether he's ever rewatched Titanic.

"No. I haven't seen it before," he admitted, as the actress told him, "Oh, you should. I bet you could watch it now, it's so good."

Leo, however, said he doesn't really watch any of his films, before wondering whether Lawrence felt the same way about her work.

"No. I've never made something like Titanic, if I did I would watch it," she joked. "Once I was really drunk, I put on American Hustle. I was like, 'I wonder if I'm good at acting?' I put it on, and I don't remember what the answer is."