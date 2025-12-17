When Harry Met Sally's Meg Ryan Breaks Silence on Rob Reiner's Death

Getty

In her tribute, the actress said she hopes "some good may come, some awareness raised" after "this impossible tragedy."

Meg Ryan has released a statement following the murder of When Harry Met Sally director Rob Reiner.

The actress, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in the classic romcom, took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute to the slain legend.

32-year-old Nick Reiner is suspected of killing parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, over the weekend. They were found dead on Sunday afternoon, before Nick was arrested on Sunday night. On Monday, the Los Angeles DA charged him with two counts of first-degree murder, which comes with a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, or even the death penalty.

Sharing a photo of her dancing with Reiner, Ryan began her post by writing, "Oh how we will miss this man…"

"Thank you, Rob and Michelle, for the way you believe in true love, in fairy tales, and in laughter," she continued. "Thank you for your faith in the best in people, and for your profound love of our country."

"I have to believe that their story will not end with this impossible tragedy, that some good may come, some awareness raised," wrote the actress. "I don’t know, but my guess is that they would want that to be hopeful and humane, to be something that brings us all to a greater understanding of one another and to some peace."

Her statement comes as her costar, Billy Crystal, released a statement with a number of Reiner's friends -- including Albert and Kimberly Brooks, Martin Short, Alan and Robin Zweibel, Larry David and Ashley Underwood, Marc Shaiman and Lou Mirabal, Barry and Diana Levinson and Ambassador James Costos and Michael Smith.

Read it in full below:

“Going to the movies in a dark theater filled with strangers having a common experience, laughing, crying, screaming in fear, or watching an intense drama unfold is still an unforgettable thrill. Tell us a story audiences demand of us. Absorbing all he had learned from his father Carl and his mentor Norman Lear, Rob Reiner not only was a great comic actor, he became a master story teller. There is no other director who has his range. From comedy to drama to ‘mockumentary’ to documentary he was always at the top of his game. He charmed audiences. They trusted him. They lined up to see his films.

“His comedic touch was beyond compare, his love of getting the music of the dialogue just right, and his sharpening of the edge of a drama was simply elegant. For the actors, he loved them. For the writers he made them better. His greatest gift was freedom. If you had an idea, he listened, he brought you into the process. They always felt they were working as a team. To be in his hands as a film maker was a privilege but that is only part of his legacy.

“Rob was also a passionate, brave citizen, who not only cared for this country he loved, he did everything he could to make it better and with his loving wife Michele, he had the perfect partner. Strong and determined, Michele and Rob Reiner devoted a great deal of their lives for the betterment of our fellow citizens... They were a special force together-dynamic, unselfish and inspiring. We were their friends, and we will miss them forever.