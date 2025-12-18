Corey Feldman Claims He Was 'Molested' by Corey Haim While Filming Lost Boys

Getty

The claim comes from Feldman in a new documentary, which he's reportedly refusing to promote.

Corey Feldman alleges in a new documentary that he was "molested" by Corey Haim.

The actor, now 54, made the claim in Marcie Hume's doc Corey Feldman vs. The World, saying it happened while the two -- known publicly in the '80s as "The Two Coreys" -- costarred together in the 1987 vampire flick The Lost Boys. While both Haim and Feldman have made allegations of sexual abuse in the past, this is the first time Feldman has accused Haim of abusing him.

"When we did Lost Boys, Corey said to me, 'Hey man, let's mess around.'. And I said, 'What do you mean?'" says Feldman in the documentary. The two, who were both born in 1971, would have been teenagers at the time.

He claimed Haim then said, "This is what, you know, what guys in the business do, right? You know, you suck each other's d----, or you f--k around, you do this stuff." After allegedly asking Haim, "What are you talking about?", Feldman claimed his friend told him, "Well, Charlie told me it was okay."

In 2017, Feldman claimed Haim told him Charlie Sheen assaulted him during the filming of Lucas in 1986. Haim's mother, Judy Haim, later publicly defended Sheen, saying the story was not true. Sheen has repeatedly denied the claims -- and, in his recent doc aka Charlie Sheen, called them "absolutely f--king bulls--t."

"I should have taken legal action against Feldman," Sheen said in the two-part doc. "But I didn't feel like giving that clown that much more credit. We were friends back in a day or so I thought. It's a piece of vile fiction. The guy's mom came out and said this is impossible."

He added of the allegations: "It's vile, it's damaging, and it's not who I am."

In the new Feldman documentary, the actor then said, "I called [Haim] and said, 'Come over.' But you know, when you have got somebody that’s trying to come onto you sexually, and you don’t want that, and you are a kid, and you are scared, you do whatever you can to stop it from happening."

"And that's what was happening. I was being molested by Corey Haim. Truth be told," said Feldman.

The actor has not spoken about the new claims publicly; per Variety, he's refusing to promote the new doc, which was filmed at the height of the #MeToo movement back in 2017.