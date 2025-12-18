Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down Trump's 'Liar Side Chat,' Senate Hearing About FCC Targeting His Show

YouTube/Getty

Kimmel also reads from Trump's controversial new White House plaques detailing the careers of recent presidents, insisting to the audience, "These are real. We didn't alter these, this is not a bit; this is what our president is doing."

President Donald Trump took over primetime television on Wednesday night to tout his administration's successes with a speech that received a mixed reaction from both sides of the political spectrum, per CBS News -- and was skewered on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The late-night host went all in on the president's recent activities, from his "liar side chat" on national television to his recently-revealed presidential plaques in the White House with some rather surprising commentary.

Kimmel called out Trump for preempting the season finales of Survivor and The Floor for his impromptu address, where he didn't make any new announcements, marveling at the whole situation.

"It's weird to think that had a couple of states gone the other way, he'd be hosting one of those shows," the late-night host quipped. "Trump shouldn't be preempting The Floor, he should be mopping it."

As he shifted focus to the new plaques added to Trump's "Presidential Walk of Fame," Kimmel read some of the copy on them describing past presidents. He called out a quote from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt touting that Trump had written some of them himself, adding, "Yeah, no kidding, who else would write that?"

It was a fair distinction to make as the controversial statements beneath the presidential pictures feature Trump's common insults against his political predecessors, as well as praise of Trump himself injected into almost all of them. The insults go so far, in fact, that in place of a portrait of President Joe Biden, Trump has hung a photo of his signature and an "autopen," instead.

"Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History. Taking office as a result of the most corrupt election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction," Kimmel read, showing the whole plaque.

"He left office issuing blanket pardons to Radical Democrat criminals and thugs, as well as members of the Biden Crime Family -- But despite it all, President Trump would get Re-Elected in a Landslide, and SAVE AMERICA!"

He went on to read from Obama's plaque: "Barack Hussein Obama was the first Black President, a community organizer, one term Senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figures in American History. As President, he passed the highly ineffective "Unaffordable" Care Act."

"He presided over a stagnant Economy, approved the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, and signed the one-sided Paris Climate Accords, both of which were later terminated by President Donald J. Trump," Kimmel continued. "He crippled small businesses … spied on the 2016 Presidential Campaign of Donald J. Trump, and presided over the creation of the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the worst political scandal in American History."

And then, inexplicably, trump closed Obama's plaque with the statement, "His handpicked successor, Hillary Rodham Clinton, would then lose the Presidency to Donald J. Trump."

A similar sentiment closed President Clinton's plaque, from which Kimmel read out, "Bill Clinton served as Attorney General and Governor of Arkansas before winning the Presidency … He approved NAFTA, which President Donald J. Trump would later terminate as being bad for the United States … Despite the scandals that plagued his Presidency, the tech boom of the late 1990s resulted in excellent economic growth … In 2016, President Clinton's wife, Hillary, lost the Presidency to Donald J. Trump!"

"It's like dick-apedia, each entry," Kimmel marveled as the audience audibly booed. The comedian then noted that Trump was very flattering about himself, and managed to inject himself into very unlikely plaques, like for President Ronald Reagan, where it reads, "He was a fan of President Donald J. Trump long before President Trump's Historic run for the White House. Likewise, President Trump was a fan of his!"

Kimmel did some quick math to reach serious doubt on this claim. "Ronald Reagan died in 2004. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's 10 years before that. What was he a fan of, exactly? Trump's Pizza Hut commercials?" he asked.

"I mean, what a sad individual," Kimmel mused. "Deep down in the pit where his soul should be, in that pot where all the undigested fried chicken and off-brand Sudafed piles up, he knows that no one respects him; they all just want something from him; and he knows the world is laughing at him, that has brain and face are like a creamsicle melting on the sidewalk, so he calls up a trophy shop, he says, 'Grab a pen, let's make a plaque.' It takes a special kind of lunatic to get his insults cast in bronze."

Kimmel wrapped his discussion of Trump's latest efforts with a simple plea: "Can we please put this man in a home before he completely destroys the one he's in now?"

He then turned his attention to "FCC chairman and hairless colon weasel Brendan Carr," who was called before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation Wednesday morning for questions about his threats that preceded ABC's decision to unexpectedly -- and temporarily -- pull Kimmel from the air.

"During the hearing, Democrats grilled him on his attacks on free speech while Republicans focused mostly on rural broadband service maps. They danced around, it was like the hokey-pokey," Kimmel said, surprised that the only Republican who seemed to speak out for free speech was his old sparring opponent, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Referring to questions that had previously come from Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ), Cruz said to Carr that Kim "asked multiple questions about whether it is appropriate for politicians to try to pressure the FCC to silence their critics," adding, "My answer to that is unequivocally no."

"Now, to his credit, Ted was the only Republican to express that thought," Kimmel noted. "Unfortunately, he also expressed this thought: 'Jimmy Kimmel is angry, overtly partisan, and profoundly unfunny.'

Kimmel went on to lament that the hearing was on C-SPAN3 -- "out of three, there are only three C-SPANs. You know it's bad when you can't even make the main C-SPAN, but I didn't" -- lamenting that "none of the Republicans confronted the commissioner in any way."