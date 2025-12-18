Khloe Kardashian & Kris Jenner Reveal Who Pays For Family's Annual Christmas Eve Party

YouTube/Khloe in Wonder Land

The Kardashians stars also share which sister has no interest in ever hosting the epic, star-studded affair.

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner are spilling all the tea on their family's annual Christmas Eve bashes.

On the latest episode of Khloé's podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, The Kardashians stars opened up about the famous Kardashian-Jenner star-studded holiday bashes, sharing details about the annual parties, including who pays the hefty bill for them.

"For people who don’t know, every year we do a traditional Christmas Eve party that we've done since before I’ve been born. My mom has been hosting them, since the ‘70s," said Khloé, 41. "And my mom has always hosted them, and then once her kids got older, she sort of handed the baton off when you felt comfortable that we would represent you properly, and we've all done a good job. It used to rotate siblings’ homes on who was going to host it."

"It's a real big undertaking," noted Kris, 70. "I think that it really takes a lot of energy, time, resources, money, creativity, just all of it."

"And we used to do -- before there was all of the social media platforms and much easier to do digital photos, we’d have a whole photoshoot with the whole family, and we’d wear our Christmas outfits and do these beautiful photoshoots," she continued as shots from past family Christmas card photoshoots were shown, "and they would get bigger and bigger and bigger the more kids everybody had. And those made me so happy."

The momager went on to note that the family parties -- which are attended by daughters, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, her son Rob, and many, many A-list guests -- are "so epic" and have "grown into this enormous proportion and everybody looks forward to it every year."

"Our friends who’ve never celebrated Christmas love to come," Kris continued. "And it’s so much fun and we always dance at the end of the party, we always have a DJ, usually a performance, which is so exciting, last time we had a party, I think it was Babyface, and [he] did all of his beautiful Christmas music, and then we had a DJ and we just have the best time."

The Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve parties date back to 1978. While Kris kicked off the annual bashes and began holding them at her Calabasas mansion decades ago, they grew so big to the point that Kris said she had to pass the hosting baton.

"When you guys got older and you grew up, you guys all had your own friends, and all the sudden there was a hundred more people, now there’s a couple hundred, two to 300 people at a Christmas party," Kris explained. "I thought, 'Ok. This has got to start rotating.' I thought it was so much more fun."

However, while a few of her sisters have hosted the bash, Khloé made it clear that she has no interest in ever doing it.

"I don’t want the reins. I don't want that many people in my house. And this year, I was very proud of you for saving me," she told her mom. "Because they were like, 'Kim’s house is under construction, so is Kourtney’s house.' I don’t know what's going on with Kylie's -- why that wasn’t an option, I don't even know what happened -- and then you were like, 'Let's put it at Kendall’s!' So happy because everyone was like, 'Khloé’s house!’ You think I want people in my home? No. No! I don’t want the party."

"You'd have to spray everybody down with a sanitizing machine," Kris joked. "I know, it would be horrible."

Despite who is named the host, Khloé shared that the family all comes together to choose a theme for the lavish event and will have group meetings.

"Not everyone shows up, and that's fine, but if you don't show up, you don't get a say so," she explained. "Then you can’t come to the third meeting and be like, I don't like that. No, we had two meetings before, and we already decided on X, Y, and Z."

The mom of two then revealed who fronts the bill for the soirée: everyone!

"We equally split the cost of the party," Khloé said, to which Kris noted that it "gets really crazy."

Last year, Kim revealed that the family would not be putting on their lavish holiday soiree, but the Kardashian-Jenner clan would still be celebrating the holiday together, and would still be "dressing up to the nines" for an "intimate" family gathering on Christmas Eve. And from the photos and videos the family ultimately posted on social media, her words were proven true.

2024 seemingly marked just the second time in 46 years that the family's bash had been canceled. The first time the party did not take place was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.