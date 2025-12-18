Lisa Rinna Recalls Past Rift Between Daughters Amelia & Delilah Hamlin: 'Those Girls Can Fight'

Getty

Lisa Rinna is opening up about a past estrangement between her daughters, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin.

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recalled how her daughters -- whom she shares with husband Harry Hamlin -- had a period of years where they suffered a rift in their relationship.

When asked if her daughters "remain really close," Lisa told hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang that Delilah, 27, and Amelia, 24, are close "now," but "weren't [close] for a minute."

"Those girls can fight, you know? Girls can love and then hate each other," she continued.

"We went through a couple of years, and woo, very uncomfortable," Lisa added.

The reality star went on to share more details about her daughters' relationship now, saying, "They're very close back [together]. They're sisters, you know what I mean? But super supportive of each other in this business they're both in, which can be very tricky."

Lisa -- who married Harry in 1997 -- said they're both "proud" of their girls.

"Both of us, Harry and myself, feel that whatever we did, we turned out some good humans -- good human beings. Kind, compassionate, good girls," she shared. "And I'm very proud of that."

Both Amelia and Delilah have continued to show their support for one another, with the latter even sharing selfies of herself rocking looks from her sister's collaboration with FRAME last month.

"Selfies!!! in clothes my sister made!!!," Delilah captioned the November 22 Instagram post.