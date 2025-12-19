Brooks Nader Spills on Sex with Gleb Savchenko During NSFW WWHL Appearance

Getty/YouTube/WWHL

Nader says the two had sex the day they met, after she requested the "hottest, douchiest guy" as her partner on Dancing with the Stars.

Brooks Nader shared some NSFW details about her sex life with ex Gleb Savchenko.

The two started dating in 2024, after they were paired together for Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars. And, according to her, it wasn't long at all before they started hooking up.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, host Andy Cohen asked how quickly the pair slept together -- with Nader saying, "We started being intimate day one. Before Good Morning America, like the day I met him, the meet-and-greet."

Saying they slept together "that day" they met in person, she explained, "I was nearly divorced and so I was like — and I told them to give me the hottest, douchiest guy and they gave me Gleb."

"And I felt as though there was so much sexual tension on the first day we met that it would just get worse and worse and I just wanted to see what we were working with," she said, as fellow guest Erika Jayne -- who was also paired with Gleb when she competed on the show -- wondered if it was just a "rebound thing."

"Let's just get that over with, we're not going to win. It was great. It was great," Nader shared, saying that dancers made excellent lovers. "And I heard that from a lot of people, and it's true. They highly recommend. Don't marry the dancer but f--k the dancer, for sure."

Erika then asked, "Was the d--k any good" -- with Nader responding, "Beyond. Are you kidding? Why would I keep f------ a dancer if it wasn't good?"

Per Just Jared, Nader was also asked by Cohen whether he ever apologized to her for allegedly cheating, with Nader laughing before adding, "No. He like, sued me."

Nader and Savchenko first met last year when they were paired on DWTS. Even before the season aired in September 2024, they sparked romance rumors with their flirty chemistry.

"We have a good energy. Like, I think we got good vibes. I mean, it's nice to be in the room for five hours a day with someone that you get along with," Savchenko told Us Weekly at the time, adding of Nader, "And also, you know, looking like that. She's hot."

The duo were eliminated in October but rekindled their romance by December, with Savchenko confirming to TMZ that they were back together. By April, however, the pair split again, this time Nader being the one to end things -- a move that apparently came as a surprise to Savchenko at the time.