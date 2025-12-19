Ed Sheeran Shows Off 30-Lb Weight Loss Transformation on Shirtless Men's Health Cover

Getty

The 34-year-old British singer -- who shares daughters Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3, with wife Cherry Seaborn -- detailed what led to his transformation, revealing that becoming a dad inspired his new lifestyle.

The 34-year-old British singer revealed his jaw-dropping 30-pound weight loss transformation on the cover of Men's Health UK, flaunting his slimmer physique in a shirtless photo, with his tattoo-covered chest and abs on full display. While speaking with the magazine, Sheeran detailed what led to his transformation, revealing that becoming a dad inspired his new lifestyle.

"I would say I lived a pretty unhealthy life from 20 to 30," Sheeran recalled. "Even though I was doing professionally well, I wouldn’t say that reflected well into my personal life. And I do think that wellness is a direct mirror to mental health and the way you feel. I always felt like s--t within myself; I’d wake up and look in the mirror and just feel gross."

The Shivers singer -- who shares daughters Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3, with wife Cherry Seaborn -- said he realized he wanted to make a change after his first daughter was born.

"I became a dad," Sheeran said. "I remember Lyra was two weeks old and I had my best mate round and we had a bottle of wine. I went to bed, then Lyra woke up 20 minutes after I'd fallen asleep. I woke up, and I was like, 'F--k, I probably shouldn't drink if I'm going to feel this dreadful.' I want to be able to do the night stuff. It all came in at the same time of wanting to be a responsible dad, wanting to feel and look good."

"I didn't want to pick my kid up and have my back f--ked and stuff like that. And then also that feeds into professional life," he continued. "You’re less resilient in your thirties. I was losing my voice more. I would pull muscles in my leg, I pulled a muscle in my back when I was playing live… I wanted to feel superhuman on stage."

The Grammy winner revealed he lost 14 kilograms (approximately 30 pounds) over five years through his regimen of weight training, reformer Pilates, and running.

"Reformer is definitely tied into touring," Sheeran said of reformer Pilates. "After the show last night, the last thing I want to do today is bench press and deadlift. So this is a really gentle way to still have the same level of exercise and feel like I’ve burnt calories, but I’ve also stretched."

Despite his transformation, the "Perfect" singer stressed that his focus is moderation and variety.

"I'd never run more than a kilometre and did my first 10k during Covid – stuff like that, building up to that, it just makes you feel better," he explained. "And I think that in my thirties, that's where I’m at. I’m not saying I’m done with enjoying myself, I still drink. I love red wine, I love a nice meal, but it’s not every day."

"Same as food, same as drinking, you have to have variety," he added. "There are some days that I run, some days that I swim, there’s some days that I will do weights. Then there are some days I will do reformer."