James Van Der Beek Addresses Concerns Over Appearance, Gets Emotional Over Dawson's Creek Reunion

Amid his battle with colorectal cancer, the actor became choked up while sharing his thoughts on the love his family received at the Dawson's Creek reunion in September, calling it "one of the most beautiful moments I’ve ever gotten to witness," before also sharing an update on his health.

James Van Der Beek is reflecting on the Dawson's Creek reunion -- and even though he wasn't able to attend in person amid his colorectal cancer battle, he was feeling the love.

During a sit-down interview with Today's Craig Melvin, which aired on Friday, the 48-year-old actor shared his thoughts on the special event, and addressed concerns from fans who were concerned about his health.

In September, the cast of Dawson's Creek, including Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes, Busy Philipps, and more -- reunited in New York City for an event to benefit F Cancer, and performed a live reading of the WB show's pilot. Der Beek -- who was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in November 2024 -- wasn't able to attend, citing "two stomach viruses" for his absence. In his place, Lin-Manuel Miranda -- who is close friends with star Williams' husband Thomas Kail -- stepped in to play Dawson Leery.

Van Der Beek did send in a video message, thanking fans for showing up and introducing his understudy to those in attendance. However, his appearance sparked concern amongst fans, who were worried about his rather more gaunt appearance.

After Melvin noted that "a lot of folks were worried" following the video, Van Der Beek replied, "I'd lost so much weight because of the stomach virus, yeah."

"Not related to the cancer?" Melvin asked, to which the Varsity Blues star said, "No, it was not cancer-related. Although with cancer everything’s like, 'Why don't we super-size that stomach virus?'"

Also during the reunion special, Hamilton's Renée Elise Goldsberry -- who narrated the event -- also led the cast in a performance of Paula Cole's infamous "I Don't Want to Wait," the show's theme song. Joining everyone on stage was Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly, as well as the couple's six children: four daughters, Olivia, Annabel, Emilia, and Gwendolyn, and two sons, Joshua and Jeremiah.

Van Der Beek became emotional as he reflected on the significance of his family's attendance at the event, calling it a "beautiful" moment.

"As crushed as I was not being able to go to that Dawson’s Creek reunion, my family got to go. And I was Zooming in ... on that night, and they got a standing ovation just for taking their seats," Van Der Beek said, getting choked up. "And all that love that would have otherwise been directed at me, was directed at my family. And that was just one of the most beautiful moments I’ve ever gotten to witness. I'm just so grateful to the fans for doing that."

In November 2024, Van Der Beek revealed his colorectal cancer diagnosis while speaking with People.

"I have colorectal cancer. I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," he said in an exclusive statement.

"There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good," he added.

Per the American Cancer Society, Colorectal cancer starts in the colon or the rectum, which make up the large intestine in the digestive system.

Van Der Beek previously shared that the first symptoms he experienced were bowel changes, before he then underwent a colonoscopy, which ultimately led to his diagnosis.

While speaking with Melvin in Friday's interview, the One Tree Hill alum gave an update on his condition.

"I feel much, much better than I did a couple months ago," he shared. "It's been a longer journey than I ever thought it would be. It's required more of me -- more patience, more discipline, more strength than I knew I had. I knew I was strong. I didn't know I was this strong. But I feel good."

Van Der Beek said his cancer journey has strengthened his "connection to God."