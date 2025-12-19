Kyle Richards Details 'Complicated' Love Life After Mauricio Split: 'Gender Doesn't Matter'

As Kyle confirms she's "loved somebody" and jokes she "could go Brad, or I could go Angelina" as she opens up her dating life after her split from Mauricio, Erika Jayne appears on WWHL and speculates on which gender she'll date next.

Kyle Richards opened up a bit more about her dating life on the latest episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, again choosing her words carefully as she spilled on finding love after her split from Mauricio Umansky.

On Thursday's new hour, Bozoma Saint John hosted a matchmaking party for the single women in the group, where Kyle revealed she wasn't "actively" looking for a new romantic partner. She also shared that she's been in love three times in her life, before confirming she has been in love since the Mo split.

"Yeah, I have loved somebody. Now I'm just ... I did, but now I'm on my own again," said Kyle, without naming names or even being specific about gender. This, of course, comes after she was linked to female country singer Morgan Wade.

When asked if her split from this mystery person was her choice, she added, "No, it's not. It's just complicated."

"Why don't you ask what you really want to ask. I don't know, I could go Brad or I could go Angelina," she then told Boz, before telling the women that she was only "half-joking" with that statement. She added that she's recently "learned a lot about myself" and realized, for her, "gender doesn't matter."

"I think it’s like ... a soul connection," continued Kyle, who, until now, has "always been attracted to men, tall, dark and handsome."

Richards got a little more candid about her insecurities in a confessional, saying her biggest worry after splitting from Umansky was that she would be "alone."

"And to find someone that you have a lot in common with and you can laugh with and have fun was exciting for me, because I proved to myself I actually can meet someone after a marriage of so many years," she continued. "I also felt nervous about, if I go out with somebody, what is Mo going to think about that, what are the girls going to think about that, what is the public going to think about that?"

"I've gone through so much in these past few years and it really has changed my perspective on life and how I want to live," she continued. "While I am sad about the relationship, I'm also really grateful. You get lost in being a wife, a mother, you can kind of forget about who you are and I learned a lot about myself in that time."

Costar Erika Jayne was asked about Kyle's "Brad or Angelina" comment during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live after the episode aired, with host Andy Cohen wondering which way she thinks Richards will go with her next relationship.

"Brad. I think it was a one-off," said Jayne, as Cohen asked, "You think she's strictly dickly?"

"Well, she's obviously not," Erika added. "But I think that was a person and a connection to a person."