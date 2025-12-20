Courtney Stodden Reflects On Past Criticism Of Her Body, Calls Out Elon Musk

Getty

Courtney Stodden is reflecting on the negative comments she received about her body when she was still a minor.

On Friday, the model -- who rose to fame after she married a then-51-year-old Doug Hutchison when she was just 16 in 2011 -- shared a post on Instagram, in which she opened up about being criticized over her physical appearance. Stodden called out "powerful men" commenting on women's bodies, naming Elon Musk, while also saying that actor Jason Biggs is the "only person" who ever issued an apology to her.

"Watching powerful men publicly critique a woman’s body this week reminded me of when it started happening to me… except I was still a minor," Stodden, 31, began in the post caption. "Those comments didn’t stay in the past; they followed me into my womanhood and shaped years of how the world spoke about me."

"Out of everyone who participated in that culture, Jason Biggs is the only person who ever TRULY apologized. He did it sincerely, privately, and without ego -- and I respect him deeply for that," she added.

In her post, the TV personality shared a photo of herself and Biggs on the red carpet as well as an old screenshot of an alleged DM sent by the American Pie star.

His message, per the screenshot, read: "Hi Courtney- I wanted to drop you a note to say that I'm sorry for any tweet that I made in the past that may have hurt your feelings. They were meant as jokes- but they were at your expense, and knowing how you feel, that makes them not funny at all."

"I am trying my best these days to live a clean and sober life, one in which I make good and healthy decisions- and that means taking accountability for the bad decisions I've made in the past. I wish you nothing but the best and happiness and success always. Xo jason."

The Celebrity Big Brother contestant first revealed Biggs' alleged apology back in 2021, sharing a post on X, then Twitter. At the time, Stodden was seemingly addressing Chrissy Teigen's controversial comments about her and her subsequent apology.)

"This is what a personal apology looks like. Everyone makes mistakes but not everyone takes real accountability," Stodden wrote alongside the screenshot of Biggs' apparent message. "Jason, I felt this. I wish you love and immense success to you and your family."

Meanwhile, Stodden ended her Instagram post on Friday by stressing that she plans to highlight men who take "accountability" for their actions.

"As I step into a new year focused on advocacy for women and children, I want to uplift the men who choose accountability," she wrote. "That's how real change begins. @biggsjason #elonmusk 🤡."

Stodden's post calling out "powerful men" criticizing women's bodies appeared to be a response to controversial remarks Elon Musk -- whom she tagged in the caption -- made about actress Sydney Sweeney earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Tesla CEO commented on a X post shared by Variety that featured a video of Sweeney on the red carpet premiere of her film, The Housemaid, in which the 28-year-old actress donned a white halter gown with a plunge neckline.

Musk seemingly made a remark about Sweeney's chest, sharing an AI-generated meme of a woman who had back pain because of her large breasts.

"Can’t be easy," the billionaire wrote.

He was subsequently met with backlash online.