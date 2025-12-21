8 Celebs Who Lied About Their Plastic Surgery & Cosmetic Procedures

Getty

"All those years I denied it -- stupid. A sign of insecurity," said one star.

In today’s entertainment industry, many celebs choose to be candid about their decision to go under the knife -- but that wasn’t always the case. In the past, plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures were considered taboo to discuss and thus kept a secret. In fact, some stars completely lied about their decision to get work done and denied their cosmetic enhancements. But now that people are more open about their procedures, a handful of these stars have decided to share the truth, revealing that they did actually change their looks back in the day.

Find out why these celebrities lied about their procedures…

Kylie Jenner has built an entire business around her perfect pout, but when fans initially noticed the reality star’s lips were slightly larger than they remembered, she swore it was just because of her makeup. While Kylie said she didn’t have any cosmetic enhancements at the time, she later admitted that she did, indeed, actually have lip filler. She explained that she hesitated to tell people because of her age.

“I wasn’t even 17 yet. What if I came out and said, ‘Oh, yeah, I got my lips done?’ What are all those moms going to think about me? These kids, my fans, they’re going to think I’m crazy. I didn’t want to be a bad influence,” Kylie later told Complex. “I didn’t want people to think you had to get your lips done to feel good about yourself. But they thought it was crazier that I was lying about it because it was so obvious. I wish I had just been honest and upfront.”

Back in 2018, Bella Hadid claimed that she’d never gotten plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures and was actually scared to “mess up” her face with enhancements. While she denied going under the knife, she later revealed that she had actually gotten a nose job when she was just 14.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she told Vogue, adding that she never felt as good as her sister. “I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it.”

While there had been rumors for almost two decades that Victoria Beckham had undergone a boob job early in her career, she denied going under the knife. It wasn’t until 2017 that she finally admitted it while writing a letter addressed to her younger self for British Vogue.

“I should probably say, don’t mess with your boobs,” Victoria penned. “All those years I denied it -- stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got.”

Sarah Jessica Parker once had a recognizable mole on her chin, which she eventually decided to have removed. After getting the procedure done, the actress denied having the mole removed -- even though fans definitely noticed. It took some time, but she finally fessed up, sharing that she had her plastic surgeon brother-in-law remove the mark. She says she didn’t think much of it until people began commenting on her decision.

“I didn’t have strong feelings. I didn’t object to it. I just didn’t care for it…Honestly I didn't think a thing about it and then apparently it turned into mole-gate,” she said on Late Show with David Letterman, adding that she freaked out when a woman approached her about it.

She continued, “I was like, ‘My mole was my signature? Isn’t my brain my signature?’ For about the next 15 minutes I couldn’t hear anything because I thought I’d made a terrible mistake.”

For years, Tyra Banks condemned plastic surgery in the modeling industry and insisted she was all natural. But in her 2018 memoir, Perfect Is Boring, Tyra admitted that she had a nose job when she was just a young model.

“I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching,” she later told People. “I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth.”

While Rose McGowan was starring on Charmed, she became the subject of rumors that she had undergone plastic surgery. At the time, she denied it, telling fans she had been in a car accident and needed reconstructive surgery. That wasn’t exactly the case because years later, she revealed that the surgery initially had to do with a sinus problem. Unfortunately, the surgeon made a mistake and she needed further surgery to fix it, which slightly changed her appearance.

“I told my publicists what happened, and they said to say it was a car accident,” Rose shared in her book Brave. “Looking back, I don’t know why it mattered, but I took that advice. And so, when I was asked by the press, that became the party line.”

Early in her career, Lady Gaga said she had never undergone plastic surgery and shared that she believed promoting going under the knife was “infinitely more harmful” than the artistic “body modification” she used in music videos. But just a year later, she revealed that she had once been addicted to injections.

“I’ve never had any work-work done, but I went through a phase when I was smoking pot when I was really obsessed with getting facial injections,” she said on The Howard Stern Show. “Before I shot the ‘Applause’ video, [a photographer friend] was like, ‘Gaga, I love you, but if you don’t stop injecting shit in your face, I’m going to just kill you.’”

For many years, Cindy Crawford claimed that she maintained her glowing complexion and youthful looks with a home-made face mask that consisted of coffee grounds and olive oil. At the time, she said she’d never gone under the knife but in 2006 she admitted that she’d been getting Botox since just before she turned 30.