Hollywood Reacts to James Ransone's Death by Suicide, Wife Shares Emotional Tribute

The stars and directors of the It and Black Phone movies share touching tributes, as well as celebrities including Spike Lee, Natasha Lyonne, and Kelly Osbourne, following his widow's emotional post.

Hollywood is again mourning the loss of one of their own, following the death by suicide of It: Chapter 2 and The Wire star James Ransone.

The actor was found dead on Friday, after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to his home; no foul play was suspected, per TMZ. He was 46, leaving behind wife Jamie and their two children, Jack and Violet.

Ransone is best known for playing adult Eddie Kaspbrak in director Andy Muschietti's 2019 sequel to It, with Jack Dylan Grazer playing the character in the first film. He also starred as gangster Ziggy Sobotka on Season 2 of The Wire, and Max -- the brother of Ethan Hawke's Grabber -- in the Black Phone movies.

After his death, Ransone's wife shared a tribute to the actor on Instagram -- sharing a photo of them together from when she was pregnant.

"I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again," she wrote. "You told me - I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me - and you were so right. Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts - you, Jack and Violet. We are forever."

In the comments, actress Natasha Lyonne wrote, "Love you with everything I got and holding our beloved brilliant peejo with grace gratitude and cosmic peace into this life and the next - family forever ♾️ beautiful jamie you are the best of us we love you."

Josh Peck also commented, "Love you. Love him and the beautiful family you guys made. Feel lucky to have known him. ❤️❤️" -- while Julia Fox added, "Giving you the biggest virtual hug and I hope you are wrapped in warmth and love 💕 we got your back with whatever you need."

Andy Muschietti, who directed both It films, shared two posts honoring Ransone -- whose friends called him "PJ" -- to Instagram. In one, he wrote, "PJ i’m so lucky to have met you and to be your friend . I will miss you, hermano ❤️." In a followup post, he added, "Thank you for touching our lives, peej ❤️" -- before sharing a link to a GoFundMe set up for his family.

Jaeden Wesley, who also appeared in the It movies, shared a photo to his Instagram Story and added, "I'll be thinking about you ❤️❤️"

The Black Phone's Madeline McGraw shared a lengthy tribute of her own to her Instagram Story, starting, "I'm struggling to put into words the profound emptiness I'm feeling since learning of James Ransone’s passing."

"My heart is absolutely shattered. At the premiere of the first The Black Phone, James pulled me and my parents aside and spent nearly 45 minutes talking with us. He was so genuinely supportive and he took the time to share heartfelt advice with my parents about how to guide and protect me in this industry," wrote the actress.

"That night, I spoke to so many people, but his conversation is the only one etched in my memory forever. He was such a beautiful soul. Full of passion and so much kindness," she continued. "When he returned for his cameo in Black Phone 2, he was just as humble and grateful, lighting up with pure excitement to be back on the Black Phone set. We got to catch up, laugh, and connect again, and he was exactly the same: that radiant, passionate man overflowing with love for me, for his craft, and for his family."

She concluded her post: "James, you truly changed me. You inspired me in ways I’ll carry forever. And I promise, with everything in me, to live by the wisdom you shared with me that night at the premiere. I already miss you so deeply. Rest in peace, my friend. You were one of a kind"

The Black Phone and Sinister director Scott Derrickson was equally heartbroken, writing on his Instagram Story: "an inexpressible loss. five films together, and he gave unforgettable performances in all of them. grateful to have known him. he is already sorely missed. 💔"

Blumhouse, the studio behind the Black Phone and Sinister films, also posted a tribute to X, writing, "We are saddened by the passing of James Ransone. We are grateful to have worked with him on The Black Phone and Sinister movies. Our thoughts are with his loved ones."

Director Spike Lee shared a post as well, writing alongside a photo of the pair, "Rest In Peace To My Dear Brother,MR. JAMES RANSONE. We Rocked Together On RED HOOK SUMMER And INSIDE MAN. 🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾💙🙏🏾"

Kelly Osbourne, in her Instagram Story, also wrote, "I have no words! This one hits really hard. rip @jamesransone my heart is broken 💔"

Wendell Pierce also took to X to share, "Sorry I couldn’t be there for you , brother. Rest in Peace James Ransone"

Ransone also starred in director Sean Baker's Tangerine -- with Baker simply writing on Instagram "I’ll miss you dearly my friend. One of the film's stars, Mya Taylor, also shared a tribute in which she wrote, "RIP James Ransone. This hurt me so bad. Such a sweet and funny guy. He helped me deal with fame. He could light up a room with his smile and dimples. So funny and sweet and he will be missed. Love this man so much."

A GoFundMe set up for the family, meanwhile, said that the world lost a "beloved husband, father, and friend" with Ransone's passing.

"James, who his friends called PJ, was funny, magnetic, brilliant, and endlessly alive. Above all else, he was an extraordinary father," it read. "His wife, Jamie, known by her friends as Skipper, and their children, Jack and Violet, were the center of his world. They loved him infinitely, and he loved them just as fiercely in return. Their bond was deep, joyful, and unmistakable to anyone who witnessed it."

"This fund has been created to support Jamie and the children as they navigate life after an unimaginable loss," added the fundraiser. "Its purpose is simple: to give Jamie the space to focus fully on Jack and Violet, to care for them, protect their sense of security, and ensure they have a bright future—even without James's light present in their everyday lives."

