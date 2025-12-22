Dad Who Ran Over Baby Addresses Court Before Sentencing: 'I Was the Monster Who Killed Him'

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office/GoFundMe

The 8-month-old boy's death came after the defendant and the baby's mother got into an argument over "baby wipes and money," prompting him to put the baby in an intersection and run over him while driving away.

The man who pleaded guilty to running over and killing his 8-month-old son at the beginning of this year called himself a "monster" in court Friday.

Justin Golden, 21, addressed the court ahead of his sentencing, according to reporting by multiple outlets, including First Coast News, Local 12 and Law&Crime. He was sentenced to 30 years after pleading guilty in September to vehicular homicide and aggravated manslaughter in the death of his son, Pablo.

"I cannot completely tell the court how sorrowful I am for the stupid and criminal conduct that caused me to kill my son Pablo. I take full responsibility for my action, and I make no excuses and blame no one else," he said, per Jax Today.

"While I did not intend to kill my son, and had no criminal intent, I know that is not enough," Golden reportedly read from a written statement in court. "I failed as his protector, as his father, and I was the monster who killed him."

Family members for Golden also spoke out in court, with his father and grandfather describing him as a nonviolent person, insisting that the incident was a tragic accident.

Golden's attorney, Kenneth Williams, emphasized his lack of a criminal record, calling it an impulsive act. "He has told me he wishes a thousand times a day he had not caused Pablo’s death," Williams urged.

The defendant's attorney and his family had asked for leniency, pleading with the judge to sentence him to 12 months behind bars followed by supervised parole while the prosecution wanted a much harsher 25-year sentence. The judge went beyond both recommendations to land at 30 years, with credit for 328 days served.

In announcing Golden's sentence, Judge London Kite did not hold back his own sentiments, telling the defendant, "I have seen people exercise more care, caution and concern for a squirrel that darts into the roadway, a lizard that is on the hood of their car."

The judge acknowledged that he had no reason to doubt the words of Golden's family. "You are by all accounts an exemplary young man that made a terrible choice about his son that you were entrusted with his care," he said, "and you violated that trust."

The tragedy unfolded on January 25, 2025 after Golden, his infant son Pablo, and the baby's mother were on their way to Walmart and began arguing inside Golden's GMC truck, per Local 12.

According to an arrest report, the couple fought over "baby wipes and money." When the mother asked to get out of the car, Golden allegedly told her he "did not want to be responsible for the child."

Once the truck stopped at an intersection, police say the mother exited the vehicle. Golden then got out and placed Pablo on the road in the the intersection, got back behind the wheel, and drove off, running over his son in the process.

"In a span of three to four seconds, Pablo Golden went from being safely in the car to being killed and run over by his father," said prosecutor John Kalinowski, per First Coast News.

A witness driving behind the GMC told police she first thought Golden had placed "a bag of trash" on the ground. But then, "she saw it move" after Golden's truck rolled over it. The witness said Golden "did not speed away" but continued driving.

Pablo's mother said she "heard screaming" after she left the vehicle and turned around to see her baby in the middle of the road. She immediately called 911. Pablo was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police quickly tracked Golden down and arrested him.