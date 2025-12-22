Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Family Christmas Plans to Honor Ozzy: 'Will Never Be the Same'

Getty

The iconic rocker passed away on July 22, with Kelly saying, "The person I was before he died does not exist anymore."

It's going to be a more somber holiday for the Osbournes as they look ahead to their first Christmas after the heartbreaking death of Ozzy Osbourne earlier this year, but he will still be part of the occasion.

Just two weeks after performing a final farewell concert with his band Black Sabbath, Ozzy unexpectedly passed on July 22. In a new interview with The Mirror, daughter Kelly Osbourne said that the holidays "will never be the same" without him, even though he tried to "ruin Christmas every year because he was Scrooge."

Kelly said that she and her family will be honoring his memory when they convene at mom Sharon Osbourne's home in England. "I never ever want my son to forget his Pappa," she said, revealing that they're planning share their favorite stories of Ozzy around the table. "Just how special he was, or is, because I don’t believe he’s truly gone."

It won't be a full family event, though, as brother Jack and sister Aimee are still in Los Angeles. Nevertheless, Kelly's family and Sharon will be celebrating alongside brother Louis and his family, with Kelly telling the outlet she's happily handing over cooking duties to her brother.

"He’s head chef because he’s the best at cooking," she said, sharing that the family is planning to have "a big turkey." She credits Ozzy's culinary skills for Louis' apparent talent, saying, "I think it came from my dad because my dad used to cook all the time. Shepherds Pie! And chips. The best chips you’ve ever eaten in your life."

"But Louis is a fantastic cook and I’m like through all of this, me and him, he’s been my pillar and he’s just the best human in the world," she added. "I have the best brothers in the world."

Thinking about their father, Kelly said that not only will Christmas "never be the same" without him," "I will never be the same." She explained, "The person I was before he died does not exist anymore. It changes you. He was magical. There is no one like him."

She went on to share some holiday memories of Ozzy, including one incident that nearly cost them their presents. They said it came when she and her siblings were starting to question Santa Clause ... so they decided to set a trap for him.