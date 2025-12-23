James Ransone's Wife Gives Update on Their Children After 'Devastating' Loss

Instagram

James Ransone's wife Jamie McPhee shared insight into how she and the couple's two children are doing after his death by suicide.

Actor Jamess Ransone was found dead on Friday, after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to his home; no foul play was suspected, per TMZ. He was 46, leaving behind two kids, Jack and Violet, and his wife Jamie McPhee, who opened up about navigating their "devastating loss" together.

Sharing a photo of the two kids to Instagram early Tuesday morning, McPhee explained she took them to the mall on Monday, saying the pair "wanted ice cream" after going to the park.

"For the first time in my life, it was clear that people recognized me," she wrote in the caption, adding, "I heard someone behind me in the food court say, 'ask her' But they didn't. And thank you for not. I was with my kids."

"I told a friend later, and she said, 'It makes you realize you never really know what people are going through.' And that's true. Because in many moments we looked … happy. Normal. Laughing. Smiling," she continued. "How? Not because we aren't grieving. We are. But because I have two beautiful, incredible children who force me *daily* to see all the love and all the light that still exists inside of this."

She then spoke directly to Ransone, who was known by his friends and family as "PJ."

"PJ, the outpouring of love for you is truly beyond anything you could ever imagine. But more than that this devastating loss has also given so many an unbelievable gift," she wrote. "I have been told countless stories. And there are probably a hundred thousand more I still haven't heard of people reconnecting. Of friendships healing after years of silence. Of truths finally being spoken. Of old pain being brought into the light and somehow … softening. Sometimes almost instantly. I know this is real because I've done it myself in these past few days."

"In the weeks before you left us, after months of telling me nearly every regret you’d ever carried: every mistake, every f--k-up, every hurtful thing you thought you'd wrote or said, you burst into tears and said: 'Babe, you know the most f--ked-up thing of all?' 'I actually love everyone,'" she concluded. "Well babe, it turns out that despite all of it, everyone actually loves you too."

Ransone is best known for playing adult Eddie Kaspbrak in director Andy Muschietti's 2019 sequel to It, with Jack Dylan Grazer playing the character in the first film. He also starred as gangster Ziggy Sobotka on Season 2 of The Wire, and Max -- the brother of Ethan Hawke's Grabber -- in the Black Phone movies.

After his death, McPhee shared another tribute to the actor on Instagram -- sharing a photo of them together from when she was pregnant.

"I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again," she wrote. "You told me - I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me - and you were so right. Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts - you, Jack and Violet. We are forever."

In the comments, actress Natasha Lyonne wrote, "Love you with everything I got and holding our beloved brilliant peejo with grace gratitude and cosmic peace into this life and the next - family forever ♾️ beautiful jamie you are the best of us we love you."