Devastated Big Brother Stars React with Shock to Mickey Lee's Death at 35

Host Julie Chen, celeb fan Jerry O'Connell and costars including Rachel Reilly, Tiffany Mitchell and Keanu Soto react to tragic death on social media -- with messages like, "Gone way to f--king soon."

Big Brother Season 27 star Mickey Lee has died at the age of 35, following what her family called a "series of cardiac arrests" that landed her in the ICU.

On Friday, December 26, her family and friends announced she passed on Christmas night.

"Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike," they shared in a statement. "She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen."

"Mickey's light, legacy, and impact will never be forgotten," the statement concluded. Per a GoFundMe, she had been in the ICU since she "suffered a series of cardiac arrests" tied to complications from the flu.

After her family shared the news of Lee's death, her Big Brother family took to social media to pay tribute to one of their own.

The show's host, Julie Chen, shared a post honoring Mickey to Instagram. Alongside a photo of the two, she wrote, "Two months ago I interviewed Mickey Lee on God 101. That’s when she revealed to me that she was born with a hole in her heart, and as an adult she survived an ATV accident that should have killed her, but God kept her alive."

"Last night God brought her home 🕊️ Rest In Peace dear Mickey," Chen continued. "I will see you again on the other side in eternity. I pray the good Lord comforts and heals your family and loved ones as we grieve your passing. Amen 🙏🏼"

BB superstar and returning housemate Rachel Reilly also shared an emotional post to X.

"We are in shock and so saddened by the news of my big brother cast mate and family member - my heart is broken. My heart goes out to her family and lifelong friends," she wrote. "Big Brother doesn’t just give you castmates, it gives you family. I'm forever grateful I got to share that house and that experience with Mickey."

"We walked into the Big Brother house as strangers and walked out bonded for life," she added. "I wish I could still thank her for the memories, the laughter, and the moments only we will ever understand. I’ll carry a bit of Mickey with me always. Rest in peace, my friend."

Fellow costar Tiffany Mitchell, meanwhile, wrote, "Rest peacefully babygirl. Life is short, tomorrow is not promised, and every moment is a gift. May the family, friends and loved ones of Mickey be covered by God’s grace. Love people, be kind, appreciate the small things, and be grateful."

Keanu Soto simply wrote "Speechless" on his Instagram Story, while costar Jimmy Heagerty shared to X, "Gone way to f--king soon, my heart is absolutely breaking ... Rest in Power Mickey, I love you forever."

Ava Pearl posted to her IG Story as well, writing, "Was hoping for different news regarding Mickey. A genuine tragedy for anyone to pass as young as she did, wishing her friends and family peace, respect and privacy during this time. No matter what, we lost a member of the big brother family and she will be missed."

"This is unreal. I have no words," shared Rylie Jeffries, who added, "Please pray for Mickey's family during this time. It would be greatly appreciated."

Kelley Jorgensen, meanwhile, said she was "Heartbroken," telling fans, "Please send all your good thoughts to Mickey's family and hug your loved ones tight this Christmas." Cliffton "Will" Williams also shared, "Gone too soon Mickey Lee. Rest in peace! Life is too short. Prayers to your family 🙏🏾Hug your family close. @CBSBigBrother."

Posting a photo of him with Lee, Zach Cornell wrote, "Thank you for everything. ATL Baddie forever and always" -- while Adrian Rocha wrote, "This hurts me so much."

"I'm absolutely devastated! I love you so much, Mickey!" shared Amy Bingham, who added, "This cannot be real ... Not sure how to even process this rn. I don't want to believe it! My beautiful friend! I'm so sorry" ... while Isaiah "Zae" Frederich wrote, "Sending love to the family of [Mickey] with the tragic news of her passing. Such a light to all of us."

Show superfan Jerry O'Connell also reacted to her death on X, writing, "So sad to hear of the passing of Mickey Lee. Incredible/BEAUTIFUL/Exciting/Vivacious #bb27 Houseguest. Prayers for her family and friends. Very sad. Rest In Peace."