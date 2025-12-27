Tori Spelling Cancels Las Vegas Event with Brian Austin Green Due to Illness

Getty

"I have to listen to my body and choose my health," wrote the actress, who was set to appear at a 90s fan event in Vegas with her fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, Brian Austin Green, on Sunday night.

Tori Spelling has shared some unfortunate news with fans.

On Saturday, the actress announced on Instagram that she has postponed her and her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Brian Austin Green's upcoming event, 90s After Dark Party, which was set to take place on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Spelling, 52, said she had to cancel her appearance at the event due to an undisclosed illness.

"Hey loves 🤍 This hurts to share, but I need to be honest with you. I’m sick and have to postpone our After Dark event this Sunday night in Las Vegas," she began in the caption of her Instagram statement. "I've been counting down the days to see you, and it truly breaks my heart to pause something I was so excited for."

"Right now, I have to listen to my body and choose my health. Thank you for always showing me so much love and understanding," she added. "A new date is coming very soon — and I can’t wait to see you After Dark 🍑 soon. 💕 @brianaustingreen #BrianandToriAfterDarkinVegas."

According to the event's website, the 90s After Dark Party -- which was set to take place at the Voltaire Las Vegas -- invites fans "to a post-concert party and be transported back in time to the 1990s" hosted by Spelling and Green.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Along with the iconic hosts, the evening will feature a DJ playing the 'greatest hits from the '90s as well as a throwback performance from 90210 alums and R&B group, Color Me Badd," the description adds. "Guests can expect an atmosphere buzzing with high-energy nostalgia, surprise moments and the kind of infectious party vibe Voltaire is known for."

Spelling did not share any details regarding her illness.

Her announcement came just one day after she posted a family photo with her five children, whom she shares with ex-husband Dean McDermott -- Liam, 18, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 8, -- posing in matching Christmas pajamas.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Green has yet to post about his and Spelling's event being postponed.

The pair both rose to fame on Beverly Hills, 90210, in which they portrayed on-screen love interests as David Silver and Donna Martin. Following the show's 10 seasons, Green and Spelling were estranged for nearly two decades, before they reconnected.

While speaking with Fox News in a new interview, Green, 52, opened up about his friendship with Spelling.

"Tori and I have a really special, unbelievable bond," he said. "We are a month apart in age. We were the youngest on the show. We did everything together because that was sort of David and Donna (Martin). That's how everybody booked it. All the trips, all the press stuff, all the things. It was always the two of us."

"So, not talking for, which is crazy, 18 years, that's crazy to think. Again, neither one of us completely knows how it happened," he recalled. "We've talked about it, and we've gotten into it a little bit, but life is just complicated. And things just sort of happen sometimes when you're in them.

Green added, "And we were so young that we weren't strong enough in ourselves to reach out to the other person and go, 'What the f--- is going on?' I didn't have enough self-confidence to do that and be willing to hear something I had possibly done wrong. It was easier. Ignorance is bliss in a situation like that."

He went on to reflect on reconnecting with Spelling.

"When we reconnected, it was really this moment of what is more valuable in this situation, in rehashing the past and vigorously trying to figure out what was going on and still kind of being distant or moving past it and recreating what this relationship and friendship was for years," he said. "And I'm so glad that we took that route. I really am."