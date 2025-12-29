Alabama Barker Reveals Luxury Christmas Haul, Including Hermès Birkin From Kourtney Kardashian

TikTok

From sparkly designer heels to luxurious handbags, the 20-year-old broke down all of the boujee gifts she received from her loved ones, including from her stepmom Kourtney, dad Travis Barker, and brother Landon, along with Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner, and her "boo."

Alabama Barker has revealed a lavish, designer item-filled Christmas gift haul -- and it's hard to believe, but it appears that it's even more luxurious than last year's.

Over the weekend, the 20-year-old -- who is the daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler -- shared a nine-minute TikTok video, in which she broke down all of the gifts she received for Christmas from her loved ones -- including her dad, stepmother, Kourtney Kardashian, and her step-aunts, Kylie and Kendall Jenner -- who gifted her everything from sparkly designer heels to bright pink Hermès Birkin.

"I'm seeing a lot of girls doing the ‘I’m really grateful [videos]," began Alabama, whose birthday is Christmas Eve. "I'm beyond blessed, grateful, thankful. I'm everything, and I'm so happy.”

"Get ready, sit down, grab your popcorn," she added.

The reality star started her haul by revealing the tan furry Hermès slides she received from Kris Jenner.

"Sadly, I lost all my slides from Hermès," Alabama said. "This color is incredible, so I’m in love with these, and I love you, Kris, thank you so much."

After showing the cheetah-print Ugg slippers and another pair of "fluffy slides" she was gifted, she revealed the tower of Rene Caovilla shoe boxes, joking that her dad "went a little crazy with the heels." Alabama shared footage of the sparkly designer heels, she unveiled three pairs of Chanel sneakers, including a pair from her "boo," who also gifted her a pink Chanel handbag and colorful Chanel scarves.

Her brother, Landon Barker, gave her some jewelry, gifting her an initial diamond necklace, while her dad gifted her stunning Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings and a few Dior tops. She also received a pair of black Saint Laurent heels, which she described as her "one of my favorites."

Meanwhile, Alabama also received a designer item she had on her Christmas list and had been wanting for "sixth months," a vintage Chanel bikini. "So cute, so tea," she said.

She went on to show off her new Chrome Hearts knee-high Sugar Jones boots and black gloves, a white leather Goyard handbag, a Gucci beanie, along with the armful of perfumes she received this year, noting that she got "so many" she may need to make a separate video for them. Alabama also revealed that she received luggage from the luxury travel brand Rimowa, along with some accessory pouches.

As she continued her haul, Alabama excitedly shared that Kylie Jenner gifted her a vintage denim Chanel train case. "Super, super cute. Super tea. Love her, thank you, Kylie," she said, before then revealing what Kylie's sister, Kendall, got her: a "beautiful" white luxe Balenciaga handbag.

After showcasing several Chrome Hearts clothing items she received, Alabama shared that her dad got her a pink iMac computer and an iPad, before later going on to reveal that Travis also gifted her a handful of pieces from lingerie brand Agent Provocateur, primarily lacy corsets. However, she noted that her stepmother, Kourtney Kardashian, "picked out most of it." Alabama also received a sexy robe from the brand from her sister, Atiana de la Hoya.

She then pivoted "back to bags," sharing a "cute" pink Chrome Hearts handbag she received, before unveiling the jaw-dropping, luxurious -- and very pricey -- gift she was given by Kourtney: a pink Hermès Birkin.

"My new baby, my new child," Alabama said while showing her new designer handbag. "I can’t even look at her, you’re so beautiful.”

"Kourtney told me that Kylie helped her pick this one out," she continued. "And she asked Kylie, 'In your King Kylie era, what one would you want?' and Kylie picked this one, and she did a f--king good job."

"I'm in love!" she added, before also showing the custom jewelry travel cases Kourtney also gifted her.

Alabama concluded her haul by sharing another lavish present that was under the tree: a diamond Cartier Love bracelet, which she received from her dad.

"I get one every year. I have another one, I just don't have it on," she said.

After showing off the many gorgeous bouquets of flowers she received from her "boo," Alabama signed off, "That is the end. I love you guys, and I'll see you next year!"