Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Fan Calling Out Ex Tristan Thompson's Name on Family Gingerbread House

The reality star addressed a commenter, who pointed out Tristan's name on the family's gingerbread house and warned "he ain’t gonna change," while telling Khloé to "be careful."

Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight on her relationship with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

Last week, Travis Barker's step-daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, shared a photo of the Kardashian-Jenner family's Christmas gingerbread house that featured frosting tags with (almost) every family member's names, along with their significant others, including Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. However, it appears that some fans weren't happy to see Khloé's ex's name on there.

A few days later, Khloé shared a carousel of sweet photos from the family's Christmas Eve celebration, including cute shots of herself with her and Tristan's kids: True, 7, and Tatum, 3. After one user took to the comment section to call out Tristan being included on the family's gingerbread house, Khloé, 41, reacted to their warning, and explained why Tristan had a name tag.

"I see Tristan is on the Gingerbread House, girl, he ain’t gonna change. Be careful!" the person wrote, to which Khloé replied, "Hey baby. He’s my children’s father and forever apart [sic] of our family."

"Thank you though 😉," she added, seemingly thanking the fan for their warning. "trust me. My kids come first forever and always ❤️ Merry Christmas."

While the family's annual Christmas Eve bash was small and lowkey this year, and appeared to be just close family, it's unclear whether or not Tristan attended the party.

Khloé and Tristan had an on-again-off-again relationship from 2016 until 2021, during which they infamously weathered multiple cheating scandals.

Tristan cheated on Kardashian in 2018 before giving birth to her first daughter, True. He then had another incident with Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods, which led to their first split, before they later reconciled. However, Tristan went on to father a child with another woman while he and Khloé were expecting another baby via surrogate. Khloé and Tristan called it quits for good in December 2021.

As Khloé noted in her response to the fan over the weekend, despite her split from Tristan, the two have remained in each other's lives. In addition to being co-parents, the reality star has continued to look after Tristan's brother, Amari.

During an episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast in July, Khloé opened up about her decision to be one of the 18-year-old's caregivers, after a fan asked her to explain her relationship with Amari.

She began by telling those listening that he is "severely disabled" due to Lennox-Gastaut syndrome -- "a form of epilepsy" -- and that she has been a part of Amari's life since meeting Thompson's family.

Khloé was also good friends with Tristan and Amari's mother, Andrea, who passed away in January 2023, and would often help Andrea with the medical side of Amari's life."

"Andrea was the sole caretaker for Amari and they lived in Canada," Khloé explained. "When Tristan's mom passed away a few years ago, we -- me, Tristan, my whole family -- took Amari back with us to the States."

Since Tristan plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA, his schedule doesn't always allow for him to care for his brother.

"Tristan is in the NBA and he is in a different state, literally, every other day or every few days, and it's just not conducive for Amari to be on that many planes. Amari has a handful of seizures a day with the type of epilepsy that he has," she added.