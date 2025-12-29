Kim Kardashian Slammed by PETA Over Puppy Present: 'Puppies Are Not Plushies'

Instagram

Both Kim and sister Khloé are facing heat for gifting their children puppies for Christmas.

Kim Kardashian's Christmas gift to her kids has landed her in the dog house with PETA.

The organization, whose acronym stands for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, called out both Kim and sister Khloé Kardashian on Sunday after they gave their children puppies for Christmas this year.

"Puppies are not plushies, and it’s a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that," founder Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement.

Telling them both to "call PETA or a local next time" before adding to the family, Newkirk added, "[They can] try to make some amends now by sending their kids to volunteer at a local shelter or paying for a local shelter adopt-a-thon or at least one spay day to help stop the growing homeless puppy crisis."

Neither Kim or Khloé revealed from where they got their puppies; they have not responded to the organization's statement.

On Christmas Day, Kim revealed she got a puppy for each of her four children with Kanye West; North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. The four got their own Pomeranian, with Kim sharing a photo of the pups with the caption, "each kid got a puppy."

Khloé, meanwhile, revealed she got her two children -- True, 7, and Tatum, 3 -- a black Labrador puppy.

The gift came after, earlier this month, Khloé shared her kids' letter to Santa Claus. In it, they wrote, "Please can I have a real puppy? I want a black lab Santa make sure it is real."